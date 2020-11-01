Purchasing a downtown retail center to house a new facility for defense contractors makes sense on multiple levels, City of Lawton officials say about a plan to buy Central Mall.
Council members voted Oct. 16 to buy the mall for $14.6 million, starting the clock ticking on a due diligence process that — if it ends as economic development leaders hope — will transfer ownership of the structure to the City of Lawton by Dec. 31 (the city already owns all the associated parking). The decision by the City Council and supported by the FISTA Development Trust Authority comes as city leaders and economic development experts work to find a structure that could house the FISTA: the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator. FISTA is to be home to defense contractors who work with and support Fort Sill and the Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
Fort Sill has two of the U.S. Army’s eight Cross-Functional Teams, and that is crucial when understanding the importance of Central Mall, said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the council’s representative on the nine-member FISTA Development Trust Authority. That authority was created by the council in August to operate and control the FISTA, and the authority has since formally hired James Taylor as its director.
Taylor has been working with potential tenants for months, as defense contractors express interest in Lawton’s plans and visit the city to look at what is being offered. Burk said the city already has 13 Letters of Interest and at least two Memorandums of Understanding from contractors ready to make Lawton’s FISTA their home.
Burk said that’s why Central Mall is important.
City leaders initially looked at the 52,000-square-foot Fairmont Creamery east of downtown, but changed their minds over the summer. Burk said taking that option would have meant the city would almost immediately be out of space.
“It’s not big enough to start with,” he said, adding that while one of the creamery’s selling points was the land around it (expansion potential), due diligence found the building was “in poor shape.”
That’s when attention shifted to Central Mall.
The council had voted in August to lease the old Sears department store on the west end of the mall for FISTA space, at a rate of $28,500 per month. The Sears site, empty since the store closed in 2017, would provide about 105,000 square feet of space. But, Burk said FISTA already has had so much interest from potential tenants that they couldn’t all fit into the Sears space.
“Interest is so great,” Burk said, explaining while the city already had an option on Sears, that interest got officials to thinking about the possibility of using other vacant mall storefronts.
That initially included the former Dillard’s department store (which closed earlier this year), but came to include other vacant space in the mall.
“We felt like the time was right,” Burk said, adding the prospect was made more attractive with news from U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe that the National Defense Appropriations Act would include funding for activities such as the FISTA and defense contractors who needed work space for their military-associated projects.
Burk said there is little doubt the NDAA will pass — it has every year for the last 80 — and military funding also will reflect the changing missions of a modern military. Fort Sill will be among those military installations modernizing and Lawton must be in a position to capitalize on potential job expansion that will be provided by contractors working on those modern weapon systems, he and other economic development experts said.
The city’s option was to build a facility — something that could take two to three years — or find a facility large enough to convert to use as a FISTA that would house all defense-related tenants under one roof. And, it needs to be ready quickly, Burk said, explaining some contractors “want to be in in early January.” The community also has been told by its federal legislators and others “get this done.” With renovations, Central Mall fit the bill.
“It’s there. It’s ready,” Burk said, adding two tenants with strong plans would account for more than 70,000 square feet provided by the Sear’s store.
Clarence Fortney, the Great Plains Technology Center superintendent who also chairs the FISTA Development Trust Authority, said one tenant needs 55,000 square feet of the footage available in Sears. With viable proposals from multiple tenants, much of the space that could be provided by Sears and the 99,828-square-foot Dillard’s would be filled, Fortney said, adding other space could be needed as the FISTA grows.
“Over time, we want all 600,000 (feet),” Burk said, adding while contractors could make use of existing space throughout the mall, there is no intent by city leaders to remove current tenants because those businesses and the goods and services they provide are another lure for new tenants.
Mark Brace, a local banker who also is a member of the FISTA trust authority, said the research needs of those tenants won’t conflict with the tenants already leasing space.
“We’re not trying to compete with other retail space,” he said.
Brace said the mall has another strength: its height. He said some of the work done by defense contractors could include building models of the components they are developing, which would mean ceilings high enough to accommodate cranes that might be needed to hold or lift them. Another plus is the potential for expansion by building other structures, possible because the City of Lawton owns all the parking around the mall (that parking is allocated to the mall owner under a strict lease).
Ownership of the mall would be held by the City of Lawton, although the city would have the option of transferring ownership to the FISTA Trust Authority because the city is the trust authority’s sole beneficiary, said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski. He said that is a possibility city officials are exploring as they continue the due diligence research that will help decide whether the council will proceed to the next step and sign a sales contract by year’s end. Rogalski said until that transfer of ownership took place, the FISTA/mall would be a relationship similar to the one the City of Lawton has with the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority.
While the City of Lawton owns the land on which Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is located, the airport authority is the governing body that works with the airport director to run the complex. Revenues from tenants go back into airport operations.
Rogalski said Central Mall, like malls across the country, has been transitioning away from retail for years. That has left owners — and community leaders — wondering how to fill vacant space. Using the mall as a FISTA will allow the operators to fill vacant storefronts with defense contractor tenants as space becomes available, Rogalski said. And, with acres of space available from the parking lots, city leaders also could explore options to make downtown more attractive, Rogalski said, of long-discussed plans to bring new life with new activities. He called the FISTA the “engine to fund our downtown revitalization.”
“It keeps the mall from being a giant hole in downtown,” he said.