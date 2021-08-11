Lawton is ready to launch the process of spending federal economic impact funds, but the Oklahoma Municipal League said city officials should wait to see what the State of Oklahoma is going to do.
Lawton is slated to receive $18,202,822 from the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), approved by Congress to help communities, entities, businesses and others recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike more than 500 Non-Entitlement Unit cities in Oklahoma, Lawton is one of 10 Entitlement cities that already has received its funding (in Lawton’s case, half of its allocation, or $9.475 million). City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said the question now is exactly how Lawton will spend those federal dollars, which come with tight restrictions set by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Misspending the money means repaying it, Cleghorn told the City Council in July, the reason he wanted the council to be briefed on the federal program and how funds can be spent. That briefing came Tuesday from Mike Fina, executive director of the Oklahoma Municipal League. Fina had a word of advance for the council, which received the briefing at the end of Tuesday’s regular meeting.
“Wait and see what the state is doing,” he said, explaining the plan would allow Lawton to maximize its ARPA dollars.
Lawton has some time to consider: Cleghorn said ARPA regulations specify funding must be spent or encumbered by Dec. 31, 2024; encumbered dollars must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Unspent dollars — and money that isn’t spent according to regulations — must be returned to the Treasury Department, the reason Cleghorn and Fina wanted council members to understand the regulations. Fina pointed out another issue: unlike earlier federal funding allocated for relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the State of Oklahoma was audited to ensure proper spending, cities will be held responsible for how they spend ARPA dollars.
“The funds will be audited at some point; they’ve told us that,” Fina said. “You have to do this right.”
While the funds can’t be used on things such as pensions, legal debts, or deposits into rainy day funds, federal officials have set specific categories the money can cover.
“They want dollars spent in ways that will help us bounce back from COVID,” Fina said.
The categories:
• Supporting public health responses. This can include things such as personal protective equipment, although Fina warned cities should first check with the state, which has stockpiled such supplies.
• Addressing negative economic impacts. Fina said that could be things such as supporting the recovery of local tourism and travel industries, small business grants, assistance to families and workers hit by COVID-19, and helping municipal employees rebuild public sectors.
• Serving the hardest hit communities and families. Fina said this category is expected to be used most often in the nation’s largest cities.
• Replacing lost revenue. Fina said cities could address budget shortfalls in this category, using a formula to determine how much growth there could have been in the city budget without the COVID-19 pandemic. A city’s general fund could be reimbursed, the reason Fina said he “highly recommends” Lawton look at this category closely. Cleghorn said analysis has shown “half of our total allocation can go into the General Fund.”
• Making premium payments to essential workers. Fina said funding can go directly to employees or indirectly to private employees through grants. Those employee must be physically present at their jobs (remote work is disqualified). Fina said because this is one-time money, OML is recommending that cities give stipends rather than pay raises that would have to be funded with other monies in subsequent years.
• Water and sewer infrastructure. “I think the majority of dollars will go to water and wastewater,” Fina said, adding qualified projects are those that qualify for loans from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s two revolving loan funds. Lawton uses those loan funds to finance costly water-related projects (using Capital Improvements Program funding to cover the debt), meaning city leaders already have a pretty good idea of what will qualify, Fina said.
• Broadband infrastructure. While an important consideration, Fina said he expects the least amount of municipal money to be spent in this category because state officials already have discussed investing up to $500 million of state funding into this category.
Fina said the importance of broadband service — projects such as fiber optics —is why OML is encouraging county governments to invest in broadband, as a way to help rebuild rural Oklahoma.
Plans already under discussion by state officials is the reason Fina is recommending Lawton and other cities wait until the State of Oklahoma sets its projects before deciding on their own funding categories. He said OML expects the state to use some of its funding to create programs that all communities can participate in, especially those that deal with infrastructure.
Cleghorn has said city administrators will present spending proposals to the council at a later date.