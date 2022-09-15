The City of Lawton is continuing its long-standing — and popular — agreement that allows Lawton Public School students and staff to ride Lawton’s mass transit system for free.
City Council members, acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, voted this week to approve a new memorandum of agreement between the school district and LATS, providing the free service for those riding LATS’ fixed routes between July 2022 and June 2023. LPS will pay LATS $70,000 for the privilege, the same fee it paid last school year.
It’s an agreement that dates back to January 2017, when the school district and LATS experimented with a new program that would allow LPS secondary students to ride LATS fixed route buses any where they wanted, for free, as long as they showed their student identification card. The program was quickly expanded that year to include LPS staff and, in the 2021-2022 school year, it was expanded to include elementary students as well.
This year, all students and all staff again may take advantage of the program simply by showing LPS photo identification.
Both LPS and LATS officials have praised the program for the variety of advantages it provides.
For LPS, LATS expands the district’s transportation options at a time when the district often has trouble filling vacant bus driver positions. District officials also have said LATS buses lessen congestion and parking problems on or near campuses by providing alternative transportation (LATS bus routes were configured that all Lawton Public Schools facilities are on or within an easy walk of LATS routes). District officials also have said LATS, which runs until 6 p.m., allows more students to participate in afterschool activities because those who rely on school buses now have a way to get home.
At the adult level, district administrators said LATS has proven to be a benefit in employee recruitment, because all LPS facilities are close to LATS routes and operate during school hours.
LATS General Manager Ryan Landers has said LATS has continued to gain riders from the popular program, increasing its ridership figures.
The agree allows unlimited free access for all elementary and secondary school students (to include the Life Ready Center and Gateway Success Center) and all LPS staff members. The free trips apply to LATS fixed routes during regular operational hours, from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
Students and staff must provide current LPS photo identification cards, which LATS will accept as a pass, and students under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult.
The agreement also requires Lawton Public Schools to develop and implement a marketing and public information program that will provide information to students and staff regarding the use of public transportation and other alternative transportation modes to and from campus, in lieu of private vehicles.