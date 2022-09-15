LATS and secondary students

In this file photo from June 2019, Lawton High School students board a LATS bus as they travel to destinations after school. City Council members, acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, voted this week to approve a new memorandum of agreement between the school district and LATS, providing the free service for those riding LATS’ fixed routes between July 2022 and June 2023.

 File photo

The City of Lawton is continuing its long-standing — and popular — agreement that allows Lawton Public School students and staff to ride Lawton’s mass transit system for free.

City Council members, acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, voted this week to approve a new memorandum of agreement between the school district and LATS, providing the free service for those riding LATS’ fixed routes between July 2022 and June 2023. LPS will pay LATS $70,000 for the privilege, the same fee it paid last school year.

Recommended for you