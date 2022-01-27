The City of Lawton is hiring an historical preservation entity to analyze the damaged stone archway at Highland Cemetery, then submit the findings to city preservation entities for input, City Council members decided Tuesday.
The action drew opposition from Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, who said the city’s Cultural Preservation Commission should be involved in the project from the start because the repair project will be the test case for renovation/repairs on other historical sites that need attention because they are deteriorating. Hampton and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson voted against the decision.
Council members were debating a recommendation from city staff, who said they were following a council directive to research repairs to the stone archway that was built by the Works Progress Administration in 1936-37. That arch was damaged by a city refuse truck in April 2020, and Parks and Recreation officials have said it is difficult to say how extensive the damage is or what repairs are needed without analysis. The council wants that analysis done by those who specialize in historical preservation.
Tuesday’s action allows city staff to craft an agreement with Preservation and Design Studio. That entity will analyze the arch and its damage, and provide estimates on repairs and the approximate cost. Council action designated up to $20,000 for the analysis and estimate work and up to $55,000 for repairs, with funding coming from the Cemetery Care Fund.
Council members agreed the work must be done, but not the process to get there. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said at this point, the work by Preservation and Design Studio is merely an analysis of the damage and an outline of the scope of work.
“This proposal is just for evaluation,” she said.
Hampton, who has been spearheading a project to identify all the WPA projects in Lawton and assess their damage, said he had requested proposals from three companies about what needed to be done for the stone archway. He also wanted the Cultural Preservation Commission involved in the project, explaining that citizens board has members with backgrounds in history and preservation, which is why they need to be part of the process.
Deputy City Manger Richard Rogalski said the project is a matter of restoration versus structural restoration; there is some concern about the damage that may have occurred to the support infrastructure under the stones and how that can be repaired while maintaining the historical integrity of the archway.
“This should be sent to the Cultural Preservation Commission,” Hampton said, arguing that board needs to look at what is to be done before the contract with Preservation and Design Studio is approved by the council.
Other council members disagreed. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said the rationale behind the contract is allowing Preservation and Design Studio to look at the archway, adding it has the technical expertise to make an evaluate when the Cultural Preservation Commission may not. Burk said he thinks the city needs to have that evaluation done so officials can decide on repairs.
Hampton said it is important the process is done correctly.
“This is the first time we’re repairing one of these historical pieces,” he said, adding the commission’s membership includes engineers and curators. “This is not the first one we’re going to do.”
Burk and other council members said the structural evaluation and recommendations will be brought back to the Cultural Preservation Commission for discussion.
Council members also discussed their concerns about ensuring similar damage doesn’t happen again. In summer 2021, members discussed restricting the archway to funerals, making what is now the service entrance on the south edge of the cemetery the primary entrance. James said the cemetery is making some changes with that in mind, restricting truck access, for example. The work is part of a larger improvement project planned for the cemetery that dates to Lawton’s earliest days.