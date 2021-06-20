A contract awarded last week to an Oklahoma City Construction firm will allow interim repairs to be made to Lawton’s wastewater treatment plant until more broadscale upgrades are designed and implemented.
The City Council voted earlier this month to award a $4.96 million project to upgrade the treatment plant in the city’s southeast quadrant to Wynn Construction Co. Inc., with city staff noting the firm submitted the “lowest responsible bid” for the upgrades. The work is part of an overall process to modernize — and perhaps replace — the plant, but the primary focus of the Wynn contract will be repairing damage caused by three major floods in 2015 and 2017.
That damage to equipment, including newly-installed pumps, is why the City of Lawton drew a Consent Order from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality after the water discharged from the plant failed to meet federal treatment standards.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said the contractor’s bid was $2 million less than engineering estimates, explaining the estimate and other bids were influenced by the “extreme volatility in materials today.” Contractors across the spectrum have said the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shut down numerous manufacturing facilities and that has affected their ability to obtain materials in a timely manner and the prices being charged.
Wynn, who has worked on previous City of Lawton projects, said it was willing to guarantee its cost estimates for the work. Whisenhunt said the firm also plans to hire local contractors, which will lessen mobilization costs.
The contract specifies the work will focus on existing equipment and sites within the plant complex: influent pump station, clarifier, effluent pumps, trickling filter pump station, ultraviolet disinfectant, solids handling building, digesters and control building, and effluent diversion structure. Cost change variants have been put into place for the liquid and solid removal; influent pump station and sensors; primary clarifier mechanisms, primary effluent pump station recirculation valve, and valve activator; and solids handing building.
“Most of this project is replacing equipment damaged by flooding and the equipment that was not kept up to date,” Whisenhunt said, adding the damage came after the end of a three-phase plant modernization process that had already taken Capital Improvements Program funding.
The process to repair the plant won’t stop with Wynn’s work.
“This is an intermediate step to get us to Phase 1,” Whisenhunt said, explaining the private design firm Garver presented its analysis of the wastewater plant to the council June 8 and council members are expected to amend their contract with Garver at this week’s meeting to allow Phase 1 designs to begin.
Garver’s analysis outlined the options the City Council could select to upgrade and modernize the plant, to include renovating the existing plant, building an entirely new structure, or doing a combination.
Whisenhunt said the equipment being installed by Wynn won’t go to waste as the city moves into the multi-phase upgrade plan. While none of the new equipment will be replaced in Phase 1, that phase will add new equipment and build new facilities as part of an estimated $40 million project.
City officials expect to give Wynn its notice to proceed at a meeting on Monday, but Whisenhunt said he wouldn’t be surprised if delays push the project beyond its 210-day completion date.
“We’re seeing some tremendously long lead time on equipment being delivered, from the time it is ordered until the time it arrives. We may have problems with getting equipment in within that 210-day time frame,” he said.
The wastewater plant work will be funded with a $47 million loan the City of Lawton secured earlier this year from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s revolving loan fund. It’s a method Lawton has used before to cover costly water and sewer improvement work.