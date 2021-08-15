Precautions against increasing numbers of COVID-19 is prompting the City of Lawton to enforce social distancing requirements within municipal buildings, beginning Monday.
The culminating event for this year’s Lawton birthday celebration, Women that VOTE Arts Corporation’s Aug. 22 empowerment event, also has been canceled because of health concerns.
City of Lawton officials said anyone who wants to use indoor spaces within municipal buildings (those owned and managed by the City of Lawton) must adhere to 6-foot spacing between individuals who do not reside together. Guidelines and rules, including occupancy limitations depending on the nature of events, may be given on a case-by-case basis for certain rentals at McMahon Memorial Auditorium or Lawton City Hall.
City officials also are reminding residents that their requirement for masks or facial coverings remains in effect for everyone entering City of Lawton facilities, to include Lawton City Hall, Lawton Public Safety Center, and city recreation centers. Officials at Museum of the Great Plains are suggesting that residents entering that facility wear masks and masks remain a requirement to ride LATS, the city’s mass transit system.
City officials also announced Friday that the Women that VOTE Arts Corporation’s Engage & Empower event, the culminating event of the 120 Roundabout in Celebration, has been canceled. The difficult decision was reached by board members of the Women that VOTE Arts Corporation amid growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 health pandemic, officials said.
That event in Ned Shepler Park was to include dedication of the Bench of the Matriarchs for the Celebrating Suffrage monument and a political forum for candidates running for municipal office. A contingency plan also has been developed for residents who have been participating in Lawton’s Birthday Celebration punch card program. The drawing for that event was to have been held at Engage & Empower.
Punch cards now may be dropped at the Lawton Arts & Humanities Office on the west side of McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris, through 5 p.m. Friday during operational hours: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Due to the change in plans, an extra punch will be received when residents drop off their cards. Those with 12 punches will be eligible to enter a drawing to have a name engraved on a bench to be placed at the Celebrating Suffrage monument. Those with at least six punches may enter a drawing to win a prize valued at $500.
A virtual drawing now will be held at 5 p.m. Friday. A link to that livestream will be announced this week.
Additional information is available at the Arts & Humanities Office, (580) 581-3470.