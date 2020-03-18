The City of Lawton has extended the provisions of its State of Emergency, closing restaurants, bars, clubs and similar facilities beginning at 2 a.m. today.
Mayor Stan Booker issued the edict in a late announcement Tuesday, saying the provisions were being added to a declaration voted into place during a special City Council meeting on Monday. In addition to closing some facilities outright — except for drive-through and delivery services for restaurants — the proclamation also limits remaining social gatherings to 10 people. The provisions will remain in effect for 30 days, unless they are extended.
The new provisions:
• All bars, taverns, clubs, restaurants, and coffee shops — with the exception of take out or delivery services by restaurants and coffee shops — shall be closed until the expiration of the emergency proclamation (30 days). Take out means food taken off premises before consumption.
• All gyms, workout facilities, athletic venues and theaters will be closed.
• The city jail will be closed to all visitors.
• All in-person gatherings of more than 10 persons for social, spiritual and recreational purposes, or similar purposes as outlined in the amendment, will be prohibited. Such gatherings of up to 10 persons shall require social distancing (6 feet between people, as recommended by the U.S. Center for Disease Control). This provision includes weddings and funerals. Booker said the city is recommending that graveside services for immediate family members be conducted, with celebrations of life planned after the emergency restrictions have been lifted.
• The Lawton city manager shall suspend the discontinuation of water service through April 16. Customers still will be expected to pay their bills and keep their accounts in good standing.
“It is not my desire to cause any financial pain, but my first responsibility is to the public’s safety and I believe these measures to be necessary to stop the spread of this virus,” Booker said in his statement.
The mayor said he also is calling on the faith community to find “creative ways” to safely reach the community. Booker said he has talked to many local churches, and most church leaders are making provisions for their congregations for the duration of the declaration.
“Be creative. Be safe,” Booker said of faith gatherings.
City officials said earlier that many activities in city-owned buildings and venues would be discontinued, although restrictions on some activities (most notably, senior nutrition sites) would be up to the entities that lease the space from the City of Lawton. The city is seeking additional guidance from health officials about the HeadStart program that operates out of the Owens MultiPurpose Center, said City Communications Director Tiffany Vrska.
Lawton City Hall is the one of the few city buildings that remains open to the public, although City Manager Michael Cleghorn has urged residents to conduct as much business as they can either online or by telephone or email. That designation means city services such as water billing, and license and permits remain accessible to the public.
Cleghorn also said city services would continue as usual, meaning activities such as trash collection, water and sewer line work, street repairs and landfill operations. City parks will remain open because social distance (a recommended 6 feet between people) can be maintained, said Vrska. But, large activities, including those whose organizers hold city licenses, have been canceled, Vrska said.
Municipal court will be closed to the public, although the court may conduct limited dockets. And, most city-related meetings have been canceled, with the exception of the City Council, the Lawton Water Authority and City Transit Trust (both functions of the city council). Other meetings may be held with the authority of the mayor under the declaration of emergency.
Specific buildings will be closed for the duration of the proclamation and their activities canceled. They include: Lawton Public Library, Owens MultiPurpose Center, H.C. King Community Center, Patterson Community Center, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, Lawton City Hall Annex (to include Lawton Municipal Court), the Public Works/Engineering administrative complex, the Public Works Yard, Public Utilities Administration and the city jail. City officials said that senior nutrition sites would continue to function at city recreation centers, but the food would be for pickup or delivery only.
Booker and Cleghorn said last week that the situation remains fluid, as the City of Lawton, the State of Oklahoma and the federal government deals with the COVID-19 virus, meaning actions taken by the city could change.