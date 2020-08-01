The City of Lawton has extended its precautionary boil advisory issued for the West High Zone of Lawton to Sunday.
Due to waterline repairs on a 36-inch water main, Lawton must have two clean testing samples before the water is designated safe to drink, a time frame expected to take 24-48 hours. If results are satisfactory, the boil order is expected to be lifted at 3 p.m. Sunday. The affected area is bounded by 61st Street on the east, 82nd Street on the west, Bishop Road on the south, and Rogers Lane on the north: lawtonok.gov/sites/default/files/publications/2020-07/Boil%20Order%20Geography.pdf.
The notice below is being published by the City of Lawton in accordance with Department of Environmental Quality requirements:
Due to low pressure in the water system and the potential for contamination as a result of this situation, the drinking water supplied by City of Lawton may be unsafe for human consumption in the West High Zone. As a precaution, it is advised that the consumers of the West High Zone water system bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute before consumption or use for food preparation. Water is still safe to shower or bathe in. See additional information, instruction and guidelines, as issued by the CDC, here: lawtonok.gov/sites/default/files/publications/2020-07/CDC%20Fact%20SHEET.pdf
The boil order is due to a 36-inch water main break on Cache Road near Northwest 53rd Street, which is causing low water pressure in some areas and restricting traffic in the area.