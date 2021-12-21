City of Lawton administrators are working to give city employees a gift this holiday season.
Administrators want to put a COVID-19 premium pay plan into place by Thursday, the last day many city employees will work this week because of Christmas.
The premium pay is part of a multi-faceted incentive package the City Council approved last week, with the estimated $3.193 million total cost coming from Lawton’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Lawton will receive $18.2 million through that act over the next two years, and already has received $9.101 million. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the proposed premium and incentive package will represent 18-19 percent of the total allocation.
The additional pay qualifies under the premium pay category of the ARPA, meaning pay for those who worked during the pandemic.
Human Resources Director Craig Akard said the premium pay is allocated toward the city’s lower-paid employees and essential personnel who worked between March 23, 2020, and May 30, 2021. The funding is “in addition to an employee’s regular pay,” Akard said.
While City of Lawton offices and buildings were closed to the public off and on during the pandemic, city government continued to function, meaning city employees continued to work.
Akard said the premium pay will be provided in a three-tiered system, for up to 2,080 total work hours:
• Tier I: Those who earn less than $50,000 a year, $2 per hour for every hour worked.
• Tier II: Those who earn between $50,000 and $67,889, $1.50 per hour for every hour worked.
• Tier III: Annual salary greater than $67,889, $1 per hour for every hour worked. Those whose annual pay exceeds $71,010 will require a letter of justification, under APRA guidelines.
Funding will be limited to work days, with vacation, sick leave, inclement weather days and remote hours subtracted because they don’t meet ARPA criteria. Akard said the premium pay was calculated based on 26 pay periods in a year (2,080 hours, or 80 hours per pay period).
“We matched that,” he said.
Kaley Patterson Dorsey, communications and marketing manager for the City of Lawton, said the Human Resources Department is working toward a Dec. 23 pay date for that premium pay.
Another part of the incentive program won’t begin until January.
The council’s decision also set a one-time COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Pay of $1,000 (in addition to the premium payment) to all current City of Lawton employees who are fully vaccinated and receive their booster/third dose on or before June 30, 2022. City administrators said 476 city employees met that designation when the council agenda item was drafted earlier this month. Employees must provide proof of their status to receive the incentive.
City officials said the two incentives were initially calculated for general employees, but the city management team will negotiate with the police and fire unions, whose pay are set by contracts. Amendments to those pay plans must be negotiated.
Cleghorn said any excess funding will be used as a COVID-19 vaccine incentive for new hires who are fully vaccinated and receive their booster/third dose after six months of satisfactory service, on or before June 30, 2022 (the end of the fiscal year), and for a one-time back to work incentive of up to $1,000.
Cleghorn, commenting on the speed of setting the incentive plan into place, said it took “months to fully vet this item,” to ensure it fully met ARPA guidelines.