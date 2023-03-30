City workers want to use natural materials and a rock channel to upgrade the appearance of Lawton City Hall’s south lawn.
The end result may be a more realistic setting for the buffalo statue that is part of the landscape in the lawn’s southwest corner.
Work is expected to begin in two weeks on landscaping that will upgrade the appearance of the city government seat while eliminating an erosion problem caused by runoff. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said the issue can be traced to the drains on the roof of the building, which drain onto the lawn that slopes away from the building. A significant amount of runoff can result from a heavy storm — Deputy Public Works Director Cynthia Williams said 2,000 gallons of water can drain from the roof following a 1-inch rain.
The result in the southwest corner of the lawn is erosion so severe nothing grows under the tree there. Soil can be seen trickling across the sidewalk and into nearby parking spaces and street. Not only is that soil unsightly, it can be a hazard for someone who might slip in it. And, it violates the city’s stormwater policy, which prohibits such instances, Williams said.
City staff’s solution is a landscaping project that is based on a project initially outlined by former Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski and adopted by Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, $29,000 worth of work to install a rock creek bed, then re-sodding the area. This time, city staff will provide the labor centered around about $10,000 worth of materials, a cost that will be split between the repair and maintenance accounts of the stormwater maintenance and park maintenance divisions.
“We think we could start within two weeks,” James said.
Williams said the plan is to build a 2,400-foot-long rock creek bed (literally, a channel lined with rocks), weaving between the southwest corner of Lawton City Hall and the sidewalk area on the building’s southwest corner. That 6-inch-deep channel would hold the water that flows from the roof, serving as a detention area for the water while preventing it from sweeping up dirt and other debris on the ground, so only water is discharged onto the sidewalk and into the street. That channel would be accompanied by work to regrade the southwest corner of the lawn to ensure it slopes toward Southwest 9th Street and Southwest C Avenue.
In addition, a 1-foot to 3-foot- tall berm would be built along the curb on the south and west sides of the property, to help absorb some of the water being discharged. City officials want to use a “Hugelkultur”, a raised garden bed comprised of natural materials (such as wood). Workers also will add decorative elements such as boulders, benches and plants native to the area. Solving the erosion problem will allow parks employees to re-sod the area with shade grass, which Williams said will be better suited to the area and grow better than Bermuda grass would. That grass also would be allowed to grow taller, to provide better protection against the heat and sun.
“We would use all natural plants,” James said, adding the idea is to allow the vegetation to “grow naturally” to provide a more attractive appearance for city hall while solving an erosion problem.