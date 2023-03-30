Upgrade planned for city hall lawn

Bare earth and exposed tree roots on Lawton City Hall’s southwest lawn are the results of runoff. City officials are ready to launch a landscaping project that will resolve the runoff issue, while upgrading the lawn’s appearance with native plants and materials.

 Kim McConnell/staff

City workers want to use natural materials and a rock channel to upgrade the appearance of Lawton City Hall’s south lawn.

The end result may be a more realistic setting for the buffalo statue that is part of the landscape in the lawn’s southwest corner.