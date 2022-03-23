The City of Lawton has implemented about half of the recommendations made in a management audit of city operations.
The report, prepared by the Novak Consulting Group and handed over to the city more than a year ago, was designed to analyze management operations, staffing and efficiency. Launched in January 2020, the end result was recommendations to improve organizational performance, determine proper staffing levels and streamline the organizational structure, in effect setting city staff's course for operational efficiency, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said just before the study began.
"We've implemented about 50 percent," Cleghorn said, of the 119 recommendations contained within the report.
City administrators started implementing recommendations from the plan in January 2021, just after it was presented to the council for acceptance in December 2020. With 60 of the recommendations in place, work is focused on the last 59. Cleghorn expects implementation there to be slower, explaining that human nature prompted departments to implement the easiest of the recommendations first.
Cleghorn doesn't expect his staff to implement all the recommendations in the current fiscal year because some will be major changes to operations and it will take time to shift away from systems in place for years to something new. That's why Cleghorn knew from the beginning department heads would be deeply involved in the implementation process.
"I did not mandate what they have to start on next," Cleghorn said, explaining he is leaving it to department heads to implement recommendations. "It's left up to them to do what makes sense to them.
"They really set the pace."
Cleghorn said he was a proponent of the management operational study, particularly one done by an outside entity. And, he wasn't surprised by some of Novak's findings.
"I expected that," he said, adding he wanted to work with efficiency experts with experience in specific fields to receive an "unbiased, unfiltered opinion."
Novak officials have said analysis of each city department was done by someone who actually had experience in that area. Cleghorn said that was the strength Novak brought to the table: people who had worked in municipal government were being brought in to evaluate how municipal offices operated.
"They were an expert in that," he said, of how Novak personnel were assigned to each city department to analyze what was being done and how it compared to industry standards.
Some of the recommendations are things that just make sense, Cleghorn said, explaining, for example, the Public Works Department has merged what had been separate streets and traffic divisions into a single division because they share a similar goal. But, while Novak's initial recommendation was to add drainage maintenance to that group, Cleghorn said a city analysis found that division didn't really fit into the same category.
And that illustrates something Cleghorn said early on: While all recommendations will be considered, they might not all be implemented.
Some of Novak's recommendations are things city administrators have discussed in the past, such as a priority program for the Capital Improvements Program.
"We're working on that," Cleghorn said, of a program being created to outline the projects to be funded with CIP dollars, and how and when they are implemented. The process will include a portal allowing the general public to keep tabs on projects.
Recommendations for the Parks and Recreation Department include a systematic approach to tracking building and facility maintenance service requests (something also highlighted in the new parks master plan), which has been implemented through the city's upgraded IT system.
A proposal to merge the solid waste collection division (which picks up refuse) and the solid waste disposal division (which operates the landfill where trash is dumped) should have been done earlier, city administrators say.
"That's a no-brainer," Cleghorn said.