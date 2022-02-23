City of Lawton officials said the city's streets and traffic control divisions have a specific policy for dealing with streets during and after winter storms.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said late morning that the divisions had had all available salt/sand trucks working across the city since early morning. The first areas of concentration are steep grades and the intersections of arterials.
"Once all those locations have been adequately addressed, then salt/sand trucks will continue to operate across the city applying material to all arterial roadways," Wolcott said, of a policy that focuses on arterials and collector streets.
He said late morning that if accumulation of snow/ice continues to greater depths, those crews will transition from salt/sand application to plowing operations with graders. He also said that the streets and traffic control divisions, along with other essential Public Works employees such as equipment maintenance division mechanics, will be working 24 hours, beginning today.
"We will continue to monitor conditions and adapt operations accordingly," he said.