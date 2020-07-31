A City of Lawton water crew is continuing to work on a water main break on Cache Road near Northwest 53rd Street, which is causing low water pressure in some areas and restricting traffic in the area.
City officials said Thursday that the break was on a 36-inch transmission main, which would require additional work to be done to isolate the section of line needing repair, then determining what would be done. City officials said today that valves have been closed to isolate and re-route water to Lawton pump stations as needed, to ensure water flow for the area.
As a result of the work, some areas may experience water outages or lower than normal pressures as this issue is worked through, city officials said. There is no estimated time of repair at this time. Additional information will be posted to lawtonok.gov as it becomes available.