The most visible sign of the City of Lawton’s winter weather preparation will be put into place today.
Lawton, like communities across Oklahoma, is making plans for severe winter weather that is expected to include ice from freezing rain and accumulations of snow, although meteorologists weren’t clear Monday evening exactly how much the Lawton area would receive of either one.
For the City of Lawton, preparation means setting up trucks in the Public Works yard with the sand/salt mixture the city uses on arterials and collector streets, preparing blading trucks to clear snow, and deciding when and how streets employees will be put on standby or moved into longer-than-normal work days. Sanding trucks will be prepped in the Public Works yard today, city officials said about trucks that spread a mixture of sand and salt to melt ice and increase traction. Drivers are reminded to stay at least 200 feet behind trucks when they are spreading the mixture.
That activity is restricted to major streets, Public Works officials said. Arterials account for 160 miles of roadway, an amount the streets division “is equipped, staffed and funded to perform winter operations,” said City Communications and Marketing Manager Kaley Patterson Dorsey. Streets officials said to include the remaining 346 miles of local roads would require a “significant financial increase that cannot be justified by our typical mild winters, both with accumulations and short durations of below-freezing temperatures.”
Manning levels, which could include 24-hour operation, will be determined when the forecast for the remainder of the week becomes clearer, Public Works officials said Monday.
To help with safety, residents and commercial properties with sprinkler systems should turn them off for the duration of the storm because the water they could spray into the road can cause hazardous conditions, Patterson Dorsey said.
To protect water meters, Patterson Dorsey said residents should ensure the box lid is closed and they may consider covering the meter box with a patch of carpet or a sturdy door mat (the surrounding soil will provide some insulation for meters that are at least 9 inches below ground level). Do not place bricks or metal directly on top of the black radio sensor mounted to the meter’s lid because that will obstruct the reading signal. Do not put anything inside the meter; even insulating fabric placed inside can get wet and cause the meter to freeze.
If the water meter does freeze, do not use heat or flame to unthaw. Report frozen meters to the city’s utility division, 581-3308.
There are other steps that residents can take in the wake of the winter storm, to include controlling the amount of materials they use to melt snow and ice. Officials with the city’s stormwater management division said after ice melts, materials such as sand and salt could wash into local waterways, posing a threat to streams and aquatic life. City officials made several suggestions to lessen the impact:
• Shovel early; the more snow and ice removed, the less salt will be needed.
• Dispose of shoveled snow in vegetated areas; never dump in streets or streams.
• More salt does not mean more melting; it takes time to work. Consider using a hand-held spreader to apply a consistent amount and sweep up excess.
• Use safe and effective alternatives in appropriate amounts, to include a salt-free deicer. Sand and kitty litter are effective, but can clog sewers and degrade aquatic habitats when washed away.