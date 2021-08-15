City and county officials will be doing their research in coming weeks as they adjust to the news that Comanche County lost almost 3,000 residents in the last decade, while the City of Lawton lost more than twice that number between 2010 and 2020.
Those results were formally announced Thursday when the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of the most recent count of U.S. residents, numbers that were released much later than normal because of adjustments the U.S. had to make in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That count is important in several ways. Not only does it record the nation’s population and diversity (which greatly increased this year because of changes in how residents were able to identify their ethnic backgrounds), they also are the figures states must have to configure the districts for their seats in Congress, as well as state House and Senate seats.
At the local level, census numbers affect federal funding and that’s why they are critical to the City of Lawton.
Tiffany Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton, said numbers from the U.S. Census are used to proportionally allocate funding for more than 130 federal programs, such as housing and Community Development Block Grants, highway funding, Medicaid, and school lunch programs.
“If our community does not have an accurate count, we could be significantly underfunded and that can negatively impact citizens utilizing such programs in our community,” she said.
According to the numbers provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, Oklahoma’s population of 3,959,353 is 5.5 percent greater than it was in 2010. But, the state also reflects what was evident across the nation: smaller counties lost population while larger counties tended to increase. According to Marc Perry, senior demographer in the bureau’s population division, the U.S. population — reflecting the slowest growth since the 1930s — shifted from its rural areas to its metropolitan areas.
That was true in Oklahoma, where all but two counties in the southwest region lost population between 2010 and 2020. But, the loss wasn’t dramatic.
In Comanche County, the 2020 count is 121,125, or 2,973 fewer residents than the 124,098 counted in 2010. Lawton’s population now is 90,381, or 6,486 less residents than the 96,867 population in 2010.
The City of Lawton has been waiting for its final numbers for several reasons, including the effort by the city’s Redistricting Commission each decade to analyze the boundaries of Lawton’s eight City Council wards and adjust them so each ward contains a similar number of people. Commission members are appointed by the City Council to reflect representation for each ward, and it is that commission that works out the details.
“That process will begin in the near future,” Vrska said.
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff said while Lawton’s population count is down compared to 2010, the count in recent years has begun to recover. And, she thinks that trend may continue as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the things we’ve seen from COVID is that more people are interested in moving from the east and west coasts to more rural areas,” she said, adding that already is evident in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. “People are seeking more rural areas, where they feel it is safe to move around. That has been a positive impact on our community.”
Brad Cooksey, president of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, said he believes growth in metropolitan areas could be good news for the nation’s midsection. Dallas-Fort Worth/Tarrant County is one of the nation’s top growth areas, and Cooksey believes that will help Lawton in the future.
“As the metroplex continues to move north, our location in Southwest Oklahoma stands to benefit from that,” he said. “We are strategically planning ways to capitalize on that growth and believe our location is in a great position to work with that. I think that’s why it’s so important for us to continue to progress with our infrastructure plan, so that we are ready to catch some of the possibilities that are in front of us. But, we have to be in a position of strength to do so, because other communities are and will be competing for the same sort of growth.”
Cooksey said the loss of population for Lawton-Fort Sill could be bad news, and not just now.
“Obviously, it’s never good to see a loss of population in our area, no matter how small it might be, for several reasons,” he said. “Utmost, the economic effect from the loss of federal funding to our state, county, and city entities because of it will have some sort of negative impact, albeit, not in the immediate future, but sometime within that 10-year census cycle.”