Most City of Lawton offices will be closed Friday for Christmas Eve, but the closures won’t affect residential trash collections.
Residents on the Friday trash collection schedule will have their household debris collected as usual, city administrators said. The municipal landfill will be open Friday, but will be closed Saturday for Christmas.
Lawton Public Library, Lawton City Hall and the Lawton Public Safety Center also will be closed Friday and Saturday.
Normal operations will resume Dec. 27.
City officials said most city offices also will be closed Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve, but residential trash collections will continue and the city landfill will be open Dec. 31.
The Comanche County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday. Normal operational hours will resume Dec. 27.