City of Lawton offices and sites will be closed May 30 for Memorial Day.
The closures affect Lawton City Hall, as well as Lawton Public Library and city recreation centers. Normal operations will resume May 31.
For city utility customers, polycart collections that normally occur on Monday will take place May 31, while residents on the Tuesday collection routes will have their carts collected on June 1. The city landfill will be open for regular scheduled hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30.
In addition, LATS will be closed May 31 for Memorial Day. Normal route operations will resume at 6 a.m. May 31.
The Comanche County Courthouse also will be closed May 31 for Memorial Day. Normal operations will resume May 31.