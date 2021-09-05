Most City of Lawton offices and facilities will be closed Monday to mark the Labor Day holiday.
The closure will affect offices inside Lawton City Hall, to include license and permits and the utility services (water) department, as well as Lawton Public Library and other city facilities.
But, residents on the Monday weekly solid waste collection route still will receive trash collection services Monday. And, the city landfill will be open for business during its regular hours, 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
The city will resume normal operations Tuesday.
In addition, LATS will not operate its fixed routes on Monday. Normal bus service on those routes will resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The Comanche County Courthouse also will be closed Monday for Labor Day. Normal courthouse operations will resume Tuesday.