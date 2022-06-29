City of Lawton offices will be closed Monday for the Fourth of July, and that will prompt some changes in city operations.
Residents on the Monday trash collection route will have their trash collected on Tuesday, while residents on the Tuesday route will have trash picked up on Wednesday. Trash will be collected as normal for residents on Thursday and Friday routes.
The city landfill will be closed Monday, with normal hours resuming at 8 a.m. Tuesday. In addition, Lawton Public Library will be closed Saturday through Monday; normal hours will resume Tuesday, as they will for all other city offices.
LATS, the city’s mass transit system, will not run its fixed routes Monday, but will resume normal operations at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The Comanche County Courthouse also will be closed Monday for the Fourth of July. Normal operations will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday.