A Lawton city councilman is slated to make his initial court appearance today for allegations of driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Lawton Ward 4 Councilman Jay Ron Burk is scheduled to make his initial appearance this morning after being arrested Saturday on misdemeanor allegations of driving under the influence and reckless driving, according to the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office.
Burk was booked into the Comanche County Detention Center before 3 a.m. and released on a weekend bond early the next afternoon, after paying $1,250.
The City of Lawton released the arrest report Tuesday morning to The Lawton Constitution. The Constitution was denied the report on Monday when a reporter asked for it.
The report states that police pulled over a gray Ford F-150 shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday for lane straddling and suspected driving under the influence on Cache Road. The eastbound pickup was seen crossing lanes and straddling the middle line from around Northwest 63rd Street until being pulled over in the 5700 block.
Officer Brandon Becker reported approaching to see the driver holding a bank card out the window instead of his driver’s license. The driver then provided his driver’s license and identified himself as Jay Burk, the report states.
The officer reported Burk’s eyes were red and watery and he smelled of alcohol. He also appeared disoriented. His unidentified passenger said they’d come “from nowhere” and said they’d had “nothing to drink,” the report states.
Becker said Burk’s performance during the standardized field test showed he was impaired. Burk declined to take the breathalyzer test and then said “he had too much to drink,” according to the report. Becker said he also declined to take the test when he was taken to the Comanche County Detention Center.
On Monday, The Lawton Constitution requested a copy of the incident report and was informed by the Lawton Police Department Records Department the report was unavailable because the incident was under investigation.
Soon after, Lawton City officials announced the report would be released to the media by close of business Monday. This changed again by late-afternoon when information was relayed the release would be delayed.
Unforeseen technical difficulties as well as an unrelated incident involving a pursuit that left a police officer injured led to a delay and The Constitution was told the report would be released Tuesday. However, another media outlet reported it had received a copy of the report before The Constitution’s contact with City Hall.