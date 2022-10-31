Lawton City Hall

City Council members want city staff to flesh out the details of a proposal to make Lawton Municipal Court a court of record.

Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson made the request Tuesday, briefing the council on the reasons and the benefits Lawton could gain from the designation. If the council approves the plan, Lawton would have only the third municipal court of record in Oklahoma (the other two are Oklahoma City and Tulsa). All other municipal courts are courts not-of-record, meaning motions, pleadings and proceedings are not recorded; all that is available is a record showing charging information and the outcome.