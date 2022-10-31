City Council members want city staff to flesh out the details of a proposal to make Lawton Municipal Court a court of record.
Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson made the request Tuesday, briefing the council on the reasons and the benefits Lawton could gain from the designation. If the council approves the plan, Lawton would have only the third municipal court of record in Oklahoma (the other two are Oklahoma City and Tulsa). All other municipal courts are courts not-of-record, meaning motions, pleadings and proceedings are not recorded; all that is available is a record showing charging information and the outcome.
In courts of record, records are made of all aspects of the proceedings, which provides documentation for cases that are appealed. Oklahoma law allows a municipality with a population of 65,000 or more to establish a court of record if the council determines by resolution that the efficient disposition of cases involving violations of municipal ordinances requires a court of record.
Council members indicated Tuesday they weren’t ready to make that decision; instead directing the city departments affected by the request to research the issue and return with specific information. That would include seeking an entity that could provide data and discussions about what the city can do to lower crime.
Johnson said the proposal is the second time in his tenure as municipal judge that city officials have looked designating Municipal Court as a court of record.
“This is something I want to put in the hands of the council,” he said.
Among the arguments being made is that municipal court’s work load has increased substantially, due in part to an increased population and in part to two state questions.
Johnson said State Question 780 reclassified felony drug possession charges to misdemeanors, meaning those cases now are heard in municipal court and those convicted go to jail rather than Department of Corrections prisons. State Question 781 requires state officials to calculate the savings gained by sending such people through the misdemeanor system versus the felony system, with those dollars deposited into an account for substance abuse treatment and mental health care. As of April, there had been no disbursement of funds, Johnson said.
Johnson said the net effect of State Question 780 is that he now is handles those who deal methamphetamines, cocaine and heroin.
“I see a lot of the same faces over and over again,” he said, adding that while presiding over a court not of record, the longest sentence he can give is 60 days.
Among the benefits of becoming a court of record is longer sentences: six months versus 60 days; and a maximum cap on fines of $1,000, rather than $750. Johnson said by becoming a court of record, “there are certain defendants that I would see less often,” adding the issue also affects city police, the city jail and the city attorney’s office.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said he doesn’t support the proposal because cost must be considered, explaining the last time the proposal was analyzed, officials found higher fines won’t generate additional revenue. That’s important because becoming a court of record would mean more staff and higher costs. Burk also questioned the effect on the city jail, explaining that allowing the judge to sentence DUIs to more jail time means prisoners remain in the city jail longer, increasing the population. Burk said the question is: does Lawton have the room?
“No,” he said, Comanche County already has a population problem at its jail “and we don’t want their problem.”
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the idea is worth exploring.
“We don’t know what we don’t know,” Warren said about the need for an analysis, adding court is part of an effort to keep citizens safe, not a money-making venture.
Warren said the issue centers on the crimes that affect Lawton residents the most, adding constituents have told him their houses have been burglarized “and no one wants to help me.” Warren said that is why the city needs to analyze the proposal and see if action could help those residents, and it also is the reason the council needs crime statistics.
Burk said Lawton should ask Oklahoma City and Tulsa if being a court of record protects against re-offenders.
“I think the answer is no,” he said. “It’s about how we pay for it.”