City Council members are willing to let city staff continue to research and identify land holdings associated with Lake Ellsworth and the Chandler Creek area.
But, they are less willing to allow sale of any of those sites, citing the fact the lake is one of the three major water sources for the City of Lawton.
The issue, initiated by City Manager Michael Cleghorn and City Attorney John Ratliff, seeks to investigate “the interests” of the land and its subsurface, as well as all “impediments to the potential sale of the property.” Last week’s discussion included the importance of protecting one of Lawton’s major water sources, and that’s why council members — and city staff — are uncertain whether they actually want to sell any property near Ellsworth.
“Twenty percent of the (city’s) drinking water comes from Lake Ellsworth,” said Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt, adding the key to doing anything with surrounding property is “protecting the water.”
Cleghorn said the reason he wanted the council involved in the discussion was that the amount of staff time necessary to research all related topics will be immense, “a month or more, to do in-depth research.” Ratliff said the issue driving the investigation is the fact Ellsworth is a water source (its secondary use is fishing).
Chandler Creek, which flows into the lake from its west side, is one of Ellsworth’s three tributaries and also has been identified as a “sensitive source supply” by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB), setting additional protective criteria. Ratliff said while the property could theoretically be sold, the law would impose a variety of criteria on any sale because of its “sensitive” designation.
He said a variety of entities also have expressed an interest in Chandler Creek waters, to include the OWRB and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality/Environmental Protection Agency, along with the Department of Defense (because Ellsworth is a water supply for Fort Sill). Ratliff said Chandler Creek also has been presented as collateral on water-related upgrade loans the City of Lawton has secured from the OWRB’s revolving loan fund.
“In the end, we don’t think we want to sell this property,” he said.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren noted the amount of time that will be involved in the research, saying, for example, there is some discussion about exactly when the City of Lawton became the owner of the property. But, those exact details also are something the City of Lawton should know.
“It’s something that needs to be done at some point,” Warren said. “We have a duty to citizens to do this work.”
Ratliff said the city already has obtained information about Ellsworth and its property, which is why staff wanted to know whether additional research is necessary if the council isn’t willing to sell any property. But, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said the information is important, saying while “it doesn’t have to be done tomorrow,” the information is vital as the city continues leasing some property to local residents for farm use.
Whisenhunt said those leases include criteria for protecting Ellsworth and its tributaries, under guidelines that, for example, require limited contact with the water from animals that may be grazing on land farmers/ranchers have leased.