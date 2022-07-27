City of Lawton staff will hold off for now on any action regarding Lawton’s three wading pools, but will craft an aquatics plan for all water-related recreation activities.

City Council members made the decision Tuesday after receiving a presentation from Water Technology Inc. about the condition of wading pools in Harmon, Mocine and 35th Division parks. Its conclusion: repairing and modernizing those three wading pools — shallow bodies of water designed for use by young children — would be more expensive than practical.

