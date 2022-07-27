City of Lawton staff will hold off for now on any action regarding Lawton’s three wading pools, but will craft an aquatics plan for all water-related recreation activities.
City Council members made the decision Tuesday after receiving a presentation from Water Technology Inc. about the condition of wading pools in Harmon, Mocine and 35th Division parks. Its conclusion: repairing and modernizing those three wading pools — shallow bodies of water designed for use by young children — would be more expensive than practical.
Robbie Hazelbaker, project director for Water Technology Inc., said its analysis agreed with a recommendation made in the recently-completed parks and recreation master plan: conduct an aquatics study that could explore new water recreation opportunities.
“We are recommending you do that,” Hazelbaker said, adding the work necessary to bring those three wading pools back to full code and compliance “is a total waste of money.”
Hazelbaker and Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk estimated it would cost about $1 million to resolve the issues facing the city’s water aging water facilities. For the wading pools, that includes cracking in the concrete that is leading to excessive water loss and dangerous conditions for youths; problems with equipment and inadequate or missing maintenance facilities; a lack of amenities, such as shade; and the fact the pools are non-compliant with codes, especially, accessibility under the Americans With Disabilities Act.
City staff has made the recommendation multiple times in previous years, saying the aging pools (35th Division Park dates to 1930; Mocine and Harmon to 1985) are too expensive to upgrade and maintain, and youths would be better served with new water amenities, such as spray parks. City staff said the wading pools are in constant need of repair; city officials said Tuesday that the pools in Mocine and Harmon parks will be closed for the rest of summer because of mechanical issues.
“Splash pads are fairly inexpensive to do,” Hazelbaker said, adding the city could consider an aquatics plan that looks at new amenities even for successful facilities, such as rivers and slides, beach entrances (gently sloped entry into the water), lap lanes and indoor facilities.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk argued for spray parks, saying the one in Elmer Thomas Park is extremely popular and requires less maintenance and staff supervision than do the wading pools. He said while no one wants to get rid of pools, these people also don’t want to spend money to maintain them. City Manager Michael Cleghorn echoed Burk’s observation about the splash park’s popularity, saying the usage of that park versus the municipal swimming pool is a 12:1 ratio.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton has another concern: those pools could be considered historic structures. Hampton said the Oklahoma State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) already is planning a visit to Lawton in August to evaluate structures built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA), to see if any are eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places. He asked city officials to delay any action on the wading pools until SHPO finishes its analysis, to ensure none would qualify for that designation.
“We’re quick to remove some of our historic properties,” Hampton said, adding he wants to give SHPO time to analyze sites and structures in Lawton.
Hampton also said the decision on the fate of the wading pools really isn’t an either/or.
“You can put spray pools in each park without tearing out the wading pools,” he said, adding Ward 5 residents like the pools. “Let SHPO come down and evaluate the properties.”
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren had a concern about that plan: would recommendations for historic designation come to the City Council for approval before being done? Warren said such designation comes with strict guidelines about what can be done with the property, so the council needs to be included in any decision.
Dewayne Burk said while city staff is well aware of the condition of the pools, they also don’t intend to deprive area youths of aquatic fun.
“I don’t want to take that amenity away from them,” he said, adding that should the city decide to close the pools, staff’s recommendation would be to replace them with small splash pads.