City Council members will receive a briefing today on exactly how the City of Lawton can spend federal dollars awarded to the community under the America Rescue Plan Act.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn had requested the briefing for council members to explain exactly how the city is allowed to allocate the $18.2 million that has been designated to Lawton, half this year, half in 2022. Cleghorn said at the July 27 council meeting that guidelines from the U.S. Department of the Treasury are exact on how the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds may be allocated.
“If we spend them wrong, we could be responsible for paying them back,” he said.
Today’s briefing and discussion of requirements will preface proposals city administrators will make “at a later date” about allocation of that one-time funding, Cleghorn said.
The City of Lawton already has received $9,475,841 for the current fiscal year and will receive the remainder in 2022. Under ARPA guidelines, funds must be spent or encumbered by Dec. 31, 2024 (encumbered funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026). Unspent funds must be returned to the federal government.
ARPA designates four eligible use categories: respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to impacted entities and households; respond to workers performing essential tasks during the pandemic by providing premium pay to eligible workers; provide government services to the extend of revenue reduction due to the pandemic; and make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure. Among specific examples provided are allowing recipients facing budget shortfalls to use the funds to avoid cuts to government services.
Guidelines also specify that uses outside those four designated categories are prohibited, to include depositing funds into pension funds, or using funds to directly or indirectly offset a reduction in net tax revenue resulting from a change in law, regulation or administrative interpretation. Among other things, funds may not be used for rainy day funds, financial reserves or funds of a similar nature; for settlements, judgments and consent decrees; or for providing a non-federal match for other federal grants. Broadband projects must target underserved areas.
City administrators said in late spring they believed some funds could be used for capital outlay expenditures in General Fund. While the budget that went into effect July 1 had capital outlay projects funded from the “Rolling Stock” fee on monthly utility bills and from special funds, there were no projects funded in the General Fund. Cleghorn said city officials wanted to explore the requirements for ARPA money before determining whether those funds could be used.