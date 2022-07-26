Proposals about what the City of Lawton should do with its three aging wading pools and a staff plan to increase maintenance of city parks will top the agenda today when the City Council meets.
The meeting, which will include sessions of the City Transit Trust and the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C Avenue.
The pool proposals from Water Technology Inc. come after an analysis that firm conducted in mid-June on wading pools in 35th Division, Harmon and Mocine parks, facilities that are designed for younger children. Council members have addressed the issue several times in recent years, with city staff noting the wading pools have severe problems stemming from age and equipment. City administrators have suggested the best course of action may be closing the pools and perhaps replacing them with spray parks.
Water Technology Inc. agrees with city staff; its recommendation is to remove all three pools from service because keeping them in operation “would require extensive and costly renovation to meet current code and provide for ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) access.” The firm’s analysis said there are “so many other relevant alternatives to serve your citizens” and it is willing to help the city explore them.
The analysis pointed out there are numerous safety issues stemming from deteriorating amenities (the pool in 35th Division Park, built in 1930, has problems stemming from its age). The analysis cited deterioration in decking and buildings, and cracks in the pools; poor daily attendance; and an uninviting atmosphere caused by chain link fences and lack of shade. Water Technology Inc. also highlighted what has been city staff’s biggest concern: none of the pools comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and it would be costly to bring them into compliance.
Parks and Recreation officials have said numerous times this summer that mechanical problems continue to cause problems. Recently, city officials said the Mocine Park pool will be closed for the rest of summer.
Adopt-A-Park plan
Parks and Recreation Department officials also are looking for ways to increase maintenance for the city’s parks, and Parks and Recreation Director Christine James and Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk are ready to pose a solution: reinstate the Adopt-A-Park program.
In the agenda commentary, James and Burk said that with 15 budgeted positions to maintain parks, there simply aren’t enough personnel to handle almost 700 acres of park space and an additional 100 acres around recreational centers and contained in streets rights of way and medians. While city staff already is researching plans to reduce the number of parks maintained by the City of Lawton, officials said another option might be soliciting residents and entities in the community to help.
The Adopt-A-Park program would allow entities to take on the maintenance responsibility for specific parks, under agreements with the city. Staff has proposed expanding that program to allow other city departments to adopt a park if employees want.
Dobson Technologies agreement
In other business, the council will consider four agenda items that will change the non-exclusive franchise agreement the City of Lawton has with Dobson Technologies to a right of way agreement. That new agreement contains many of the same provisions held in the franchise agreement, to include criteria under which Dobson must operate to use city rights of way for their internet and phone fiber optic system.
Council members voted in June to grant Dobson Technologies a non-exclusive franchise agreement similar to one already in place with Fidelity Communications and Clarity Telecon (dba Bluepeak). Those agreements require a 5 percent franchise fee on cable television services, but internet and telephone are excluded under federal law.
City staff said Dobson doesn’t have cable television, meaning revocable communications/cable permits would be more appropriate. The recommendation from staff is to rescind the franchise agreement, and in its place set two revocable communications permits, each with a related fee ($88,725 for Zone 2 and $83,118 for Zone 3), based on the number of rods of fiberoptic to be installed. Other fees would be replaced with a provision in the right of way agreement that requires Dobson to pay a fee equal to 5 percent of the gross revenues it receives from customers.