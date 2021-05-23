Residents interested in recycling may get their chance.
City Council members are slated to receive a briefing Tuesday from Recyclops, a Utah-based recycling firm that has been pushing its message of a new way to recycle to cities in 10 states, including Oklahoma. In recent weeks, the company has been going to governmental entities in multiple states —Kerrville, Texas, in March and Enterprise and Ozark, Alabama in May — to explain the advantages of a recycling program that depends on a subscription service and locally hired workers to collect recyclables.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said he and council members wanted the discussion at Tuesday’s meeting to give Recyclops a chance to explain its program.
The curiosity comes from the new approach the company uses. Traditional recycling companies rely on polycarts or heavy collection bins that are picked up by heavy equipment. Recyclops is a subscription service where individual residences sign up for the service (the average cost is $12 per month for twice a month service). Those residents receive special bags to fill with their recyclables, then put them at the curb for collection during assigned pickup times.
The real difference is how the bags are collected. Recyclops’ system is similar to services such as Uber and DoorDash, where they hire local residents with pickup trucks to collect the bags and take them to a center. According to the company’s information, accepted materials would include metals, such as cans, aluminum, tin and steel; an assortment of plastics; corrugated cardboard and paperboard; newspapers with inserts; and magazines, catalogs, telephone directories, books, junk mail and office paper.
According to its website, Recyclops works in cities in 10 states, including Oklahoma (Bartlesville and Yukon), with plans to expand into other communities such as Moore, Del City and Comanche. Founded in 2014, the company began expanding into what it called underserved rural communities in 2018, but the firm also has a presence in cities such as Nashville, Phoenix and Kansas City. Founder and CEO Ryan Smith said in April that the company is in 10,000 households in about 100 cities.
Cleghorn said while he believes the company’s proposal will meet the needs of residents who have been asking why the City of Lawton hasn’t implemented a recycling program, he does have questions and that’s why he and council members wanted a briefing.
“It’s a different model than I’m used to seeing,” he said, of the traditional concept of large companies using large equipment driven by company employees, or cities themselves taking on the task. “This is an interesting spin on it.”
The City of Lawton will not be involved in the process, beyond agreeing with the idea, he said. The company will contract directly with residents, with company officials saying they need a minimum of 100 residents to sign up before they could come to the community.
Cleghorn said the company has a business model he is unfamiliar with, and that prompts questions about exactly how the process will work. He’s also interested in where recyclable materials will be taken.
“I don’t want to see it in a landfill,” Cleghorn said, explaining while the concept of recycling is reducing the burden on landfills, “it has to end up somewhere.”
He also has questions about the types of materials to be accepted. For example, some recycling programs won’t accept cardboard stained with food because of problems it could cause for equipment. There also are different types of plastic and metal cans.
“I have more questions. I’m sure the council would, too,” he said, adding Tuesday’s briefing will fill in that information.
The proposal isn’t the first time city leaders have explored the idea of curbside recycling.
In 2016, the council voted to participate in a plan by Progressive Waste Solutions that would have allowed that firm to take over the city’s recycling efforts, charging residents $7 a month to provide curbside residential recycling. The firm needed at least 5,000 residents to sign up for the service to make it feasible for Lawton.
But, not enough residents indicated an interest, with signups for the program totaling about half of what was needed before officials dropped the idea later that year.