City Hall parking lot

Contractors smooth out asphalt as work nears completion on a new parking lot at Lawton City Hall in this photo from early November. The westside parking lot is the first of a multi-phased upgrade that will complete renovations changing the one-time school to city government use, with the City Council to decide today whether to let bids for the next work phase.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City Council members will look to launch more than $30 million worth of upgrades when they meet today for the last regular session of 2022.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and Southwest C Avenue.

