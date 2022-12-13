City Council members will look to launch more than $30 million worth of upgrades when they meet today for the last regular session of 2022.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and Southwest C Avenue.
Proposals include city staff seeking permission to release bid documents for two projects that have been years in the making: renovations to complete the now-occupied floors of Lawton City Hall and installation of water main segments ranging from 12-inch to 36-inch along Cache Road.
City Engineer Joseph Painter will update the council on the city hall renovation, a multi-phase project that will finish converting the one-time school to a fully-functioning city hall. City officials have been using only three of the six available floors in the building. The project before the council will add another 35,500 square feet of space by converting what is now mostly-empty or storage space to use as offices.
It’s a project that actually began earlier this year with construction of a new parking lot on the west side of the building, north of the existing west lot. That conversion is important because a city staff parking lot on the east side of the building will be converted to the contractor staging area when they begin renovating the building. Construction of that parking lot is almost complete and the second part of that Phase 1 conversion was launched with the ordering of new HVAC units (set for delivery in May 2023).
That leaves an estimated $7.1 million of construction inside the building, which will include conversion of the third floor of the south wing and the second and third floors of the north wing, along with upgrades in other occupied parts of the building.
City staff also wants permission to release construction bids for 2 miles of waterline upgrades along Cache Road, from Northwest 67th Street to Fort Sill Boulevard. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality already approved a permit for the work, which includes 10,600 feet of 24-inch to 36-inch main from west of Northwest 40th Street to the ground pump station near Cache Road and Atlanta; and 15,000 feet of 12-inch line from Northwest 40th Street to Fort Sill Boulevard.
The project will include construction of a bridge near Northwest 40th street; while the top of the bridge will provide a pedestrian walkway, its real function is to support a segment of the new waterline. Sidewalks also are planned along the south side of Cache Road.
Water also will be the theme of a council-initiated discussion that will allow them to lift a moratorium they placed on outside water sales in June 2020.
The moratorium has prevented any new water sales to those who live outside the city limits, giving city staff time to analyze problems occurring because of a lack of regulations on waterline/main construction. Lifting the moratorium would allow water sale contracts to resume, but only under specific regulations. Requirements include limiting individual sales contracts to those adjacent to or abutting a public water main (along with buildings permits and inspections on structures), to multi-users and subdivisions being required to annex into the city limits prior to development.
In another long-term item, city administrators are seeking permission to issue one-year leases to 225 tenants at School House Slough. Those tenants — who have leases on amenities such as storage units, boathouse slips and RV sites — have leases with School House Slough Inc., but because that longtime contractor is not renewing his concession lease, all leases expire Dec. 31, Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said.
Burk, members of the Lakes and Land Commission and other city officials met with some tenants earlier this month to discuss what would be done until the city decides how operations will proceed at the concession area along the banks of Lake Lawtonka, and tenants suggested a year-long lease until those decisions are finalized. The council had set a four-month temporary lease plan, with month-to-month renewals until decisions are made, but tenants said city officials would need most of a year to finalize decisions.
Council members also will discuss whether they want to continue to have two deputy city managers.
Burk has been the city’s only deputy city manager since former Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski retired earlier this year. A second deputy position was added to the city manager’s office in 2020, and that action, coupled with new administrative staff, has increased that office’s budget by $205,000. Council members, noting the original decision was based on city staff serving a population of 92,000, said because the City of Lawton actually serves 77,000 people (the remaining 15,000 fall under Fort Sill’s jurisdiction), the decision should be reviewed.