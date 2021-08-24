The details of an agreement that will allow a west Lawton developer to recover some of the cost of public infrastructure will top the City Council agenda today, as will a proposal to allow local artists to paint a mural at the municipal swimming pool.
Council members will meet at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. The meeting is open to the public, but residents are reminded social distancing measures are in place and visitors must wear masks or facial coverings to enter the building.
Council members agreed earlier this summer to allow Cache Road Properties LLC, developers of the Mathis Center in the 4800 block of Cache Road, to recover up to $750,000 of the cost of installing a traffic signal light at Cache Road and Northwest 50th Street, and install water and sewer lines for the $16 million commercial complex. That retail site is expected to house a Mathis Sleep Center, Mathis Outlet and Ashley HomeStore. Council action in July directed city staff to craft the details of the agreement.
Similar in nature to an agreement with the developer of Lawton Marketplace on Northwest 82nd Street, that new agreement allows Cache Road Properties to claim up to $750,000 over a seven-year period by taking 1 percent of the sales tax generated by the three entities in Mathis Center, along with sales tax generated by construction activities for the complex. The agreement was crafted under the criteria of the City of Lawton’s Economic Development Assistance Policy, created by the council in 2018 to provide retail development incentives for projects that meet specific criteria.
The sales tax rebate agreement for Mathis Center specifies funding is being used for “off site infrastructure and public utilities necessitated by the development....” It defines two periods when funding can be drawn: the initial construction phase, which begins when the city issues a building permit; and when the stores begin generating sales tax. The agreement allows the developer to draw up to $750,000 over seven years, specifying the agreement ends when that figure has been reached or in seven years, whichever occurs first.
It also specifies the City of Lawton “will provide no other incentive(s) or assistance as an inducement to construct,” to include any future expansion phase. Developers have said the three stores are the first phase of a retail complex planned for the 20-acre tract.
Construction is slated to begin in early 2022. Infrastructure includes the traffic signal light, 1,232 feet of 8-inch sewer line and 2,760 feet of 12-inch waterline.
In other business, the council is being asked by the Parks and Recreation Department to allow a local, unnamed vendor to paint an aquatics-themed mural on the walls of a building at the Mattie Beal swimming pool on South 11th Street. Conceptual designs show murals with brightly colored aquatic life.
Information from Leisure Services Administrator Reggie Seaton said the mural is part of an overall upgrade at the swimming pool. Seaton said rather than repainting the pool building, city staff recommends exterior walls be painted “with an active and colorful mural design.” Officials did not cite the cost of the project.