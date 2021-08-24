Lawton knows it’s getting the money. Now, city administrators want an expert to help them spend it.
The City Council will make that decision today, acting on a staff recommendation to hire the city’s bond counsel to help fulfill requirements from the U.S. Department of the Treasury as Lawton spends $18.2 million in economic stimulus funding allocated to the city through the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Earlier this month, the council received a briefing from Oklahoma Municipal League that explained what the funds could be spent on and warning those funds come with strict accountability regulations.
Lawton has received the first half of its funding, or $9.475 million, and will receive the second half in 2022.
Unlike funds designated to municipalities earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, these funds are the responsibility of cities that receive them, meaning cities will be the ones audited to ensure funds are spent correctly, said Mike Fina, executive director of the Oklahoma Municipal League. Unspent money, and money that isn’t spent according to guidelines, must be returned, Fina and City Manager Michael Cleghorn told council members at their Aug. 10 meeting.
Hiring someone to help oversee that process is a recommendation Cleghorn indicated earlier this summer he would make. That is the basis of today’s council agenda item: approve an agreement with the law firm Floyd & Driver PLLC to assist city staff with regulatory requirements. Floyd & Driver already serves as Lawton’s bound counsel, overseeing federal regulations associated with selling bonds (most often, through Capital Improvements Programs).
Floyd & Driver have outlined three types of service it could provide to the City of Lawton, and a pricing for each:
• Tier 1: The firm will administer the expenditure of ARPA funds, conducting a needs assessment for eligible uses with city staff then using that data to draft a written plan and set requirements for expenditures. It will be responsible for required reports. Fee: 2.25 percent of the ARPA funds that Lawton receives.
• Tier 2: The firm will assist city staff with developing the process to analyze city needs and advise city staff as they write the plan for expenditures. The firm will review required reports and assist in any audit conducted by U.S. Department of Treasury. Fee: 1.5 percent of ARPA funds.
• Tier 3: The firm will provide general guidelines and suggest best practices as city staff determines needs and develops a plan. The firm will prioritize aiding Lawton in meeting the act’s key principals and will review the city’s needs assessment and written plan, reviewing projects for eligibility. Fee: 0.75 percent of ARPA funds.