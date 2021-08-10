Activities at City of Lawton lakes will be analyzed with an eye toward expansion if the City Council votes today to expand the scope of a parks master plan being developed.
The item is one of four recreation-related issues that the council will consider at its regular meeting, to begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The proposal to add development of a comprehensive master plan for lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth would be added to an existing $208,972 contract the City of Lawton has with Halff Associates Inc. to develop a parks master plan that is to be delivered to the city by fall. That contract initially had included a section related to recreation at the city’s two lakes, but council members decided they wanted the plan to focus exclusively on parks within the city limits.
But in June, council members changed their mind and directed city administrators to move forward with development of a lakes master plan, something long-envisioned by Parks and Recreation Department staff members. The directive came as city staff outlined its proposal to set higher camping fees and impose a $10 lake use fee while also changing city lakes to an automated kiosk fee collection system (regulations that are to go into effect later this year). At the time, council members said it was time for a comprehensive analysis of Lawton lake operations.
Halff is being tasked with developing a “vision for the development of future parks, recreation, trails, lakes and open space priorities over the next 20 years.” The lakes master plan is to include proposed site uses and programming for each of the two lakes, to include analysis of things such as bicycle and walking trails; boat launch, marina and fishing piers; roads and parking; RV and primitive (tent) camping; environmentally sensitive and wildlife management areas; and operational needs for maintenance. Cost estimates are to be included.
The $146,495 contract with Halff is to be completed within six months, city officials said. Funding will come from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
Funds remaining from the 2015 Capital Improvements Program are expected to finance $104,280 worth of upgrades to city parks, including amenities that will benefit the skateboard park in McMahon Park at Southwest 38th Street and West Lee Boulevard.
Specifically, the Parks and Recreation staff is looking at the bathroom at the park, which has been “repeatedly vandalized” to the extent it has been closed. City administrators have suggested vandal resistant water fixtures for restrooms in that park and Greer Park at Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook. The two parks are the most vandalized in the city, Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Temple said in his agenda commentary.
The staff’s proposal would restore the restrooms to working order while also installing timed locks on restroom doors in all city parks, similar to timed locks installed on the Greer Park tennis courts. Those locks would reflect the same time that city parks are closed to the public, or 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Parks upgrades also include sun shields at ballfields at McMahon, Grandview and Eastside parks; vandal-resistant water fountains with bottle fillers in Elmer Thomas, Grandview, Lee West and Eastside parks; and upgraded picnic tables at all parks.
In a separate item, Temple is asking to purchase a commercial trailer-mounted high pressure washer, a high-pressure device that would more easily allow removal of graffiti in city parks without damaging the surface or requiring new paint. The estimated cost is $15,000.
In another item, the monument area on the east side of Elmer Thomas Park, along its Northwest 3rd Street access road, will get another monument, pending council approval of a request from the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation.
The foundation wants permission to install a 80-square-foot Gold Star Families Memorial, a tribute to families that have lost a relative in service to the country. Foundation officials said the intent of such memorials is to educate the public about the sacrifices Gold Star Families make. The memorials front will contain the statement “A Tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives Who Sacrificed a Loved One for Our Freedom.” The back will show the foundation’s five philosophical pillars and represented images for each. The monument also will have an open silhouette, visible from both sides, representing the missing family member.