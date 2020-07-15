City Council members appointed a study committee Tuesday to help decide whether the City of Lawton will require residents to wear masks to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
That proposal to require masks in public places has the support of 12 doctors and three dentists who attended Tuesday’s meeting to provide discussion on COVID-19 in Lawton. The medical consensus: masks are one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the respiratory droplets that science has proven spreads the virus, said Dr. Scott Michener, the chief medical officer at Comanche County Memorial Hospital who has become a leader in providing information on the virus.
Council members couldn’t take action Tuesday because the COVID-19 update was listed on the agenda for discussion only. But, most indicated they support the idea of masks for all residents, although several expressed reservations about mandating the action because of the enforcement issue it would create. The three-member council study committee — Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins and Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman — are to draft a proposal that will become the center point of debate for the full council at a meeting in the near future, members indicated Tuesday.
If approved, Lawton would join Norman, Stillwater and, as of today, Altus, in requiring masks for most residents in public places. Locally, the City of Lawton is requiring all residents over the age of 3 to wear masks while inside city facilities beginning today. Masks are required to enter the Comanche County Courthouse, while Cameron University said it will require students to wear masks on campus beginning Aug. 3. Fort Sill mandates masks for its high traffic locations and commanders have the discretion to designate more locations as they see fit.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said he straddles the fence, in terms of supporting the idea for forcing the wearing of masks in public places. He said while he and many of his constituents support the idea, he is concerned about making it mandatory.
“That indicates enforcement and that’s going to be virtually impossible,” he said, of a mandate to wear masks in all public places.
Warren said the better argument is finding a way to convince people to wear masks, through education or by requiring businesses to mandate masks for those who enter their establishments. He said he believes city officials must do something, but “I hate the word mandate if we don’t have a stick,” adding if the city doesn’t enforce its mandate, residents will stop wearing masks.
Burk said he hates wearing the masks, but believes it is a necessary measure to protect people and he’s willing to face down residents who disagree with a city mandate.
“I hope they recall me,” he said, of actions taken in other cities by residents enraged by council decisions to mandate masks.
Burk, quoting his daughter who says masks are not “asking that much,” said the city must take action to protect people, especially with the start of school on the horizon.
“To me, this is a no brainer,” he said.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman cited comments made by doctors who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting to illustrate her commitment to the mask requirement: council members need to be leaders in behavioral change, and people should assume everyone they meet in public is sick.
“We’ve got to be vigilant of public safety,” she said.
Tuesday’s meeting drew a number of residents, all wearing masks under the new city mandate and social distancing as they sat in the audience. While the majority of the audience indicated they supported a mask mandate, some residents indicated they oppose the measure.
Dr. Richard Brittingham said the council must sell the public on the idea of wearing masks, and he quoted his father for a selling point: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” But, Brittingham, who is the physician for Lawton Police Department, also urged the council to avoid making city police the enforcement arm of the mandate, saying it would be unenforceable on the street.
The physicians who spoke Tuesday addressed different concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, but were united in their support for a mask mandate, saying the Oklahoma State Medical Association supports the idea of a statewide mandate, something it has addressed to Gov. Kevin Stitt. Stitt reiterated last week that he remains opposed to a statewide mandate, although he believes cities have the right to make that decision.
Dr. Todd Bridges, a local dentist, said the COVID-19 crisis is comparable to the early days of the AIDS epidemic, which prompted a change taken for granted today: all dentists and their staffs wear masks and gloves while treating patients.
“We’re not taking away your civil liberties,” Bridges said. “Live your life. Just wear a mask.”
Michener, providing statistics and scientific data associated with COVID-19, said the virus is a respiratory illness carried by respiratory droplets, spread every time a person talks, sings, sneezes or coughs. He said that, coupled with the fact people can be infectious before they show symptoms or be asymptomatic, makes masks crucial when dealing with a virus for which there is no cure or vaccine.
He said even poor quality masks will block the spread of respiratory droplets and their use would be more effective in stemming COVID-19 than would a complete lockdown. He said without action, the virus will continue to spread, calling the multiplication of cases “a 9-11 event in our country every few days.”
Michener was emotional when he discussed a 13-year-old Cache girl who died Friday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital of COVID-19 despite the efforts of 25 medical personnel. He said deaths from COVID-19 aren’t numbers on pieces of paper, “they are freaking 13-year-old kids.”