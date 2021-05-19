City Council members tackled their biggest list of condemnations yet, voting Tuesday to keep almost 40 structures from an initial group of 50 on their “D&D” list.
The 2.5-hour session is a new technique that council members are attempting this year, grouping deteriorating and dilapidated structures onto larger lists to be tackled at one time at a special council meeting, rather than scattering a handful on regular agendas for consideration. City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said city officials have identified 500 structures that qualify for the “D&D” designation, meaning they qualify for the condemnation process.
And, with $3.75 million designated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, the city now has the funding to address such buildings, removing what city administrators have argued are dangerous eyesores (several of the structures are badly fire damaged), or structures that attract vagrants or criminal activity.
The designation doesn’t mean the City of Lawton will immediately tear down the structure, but it does start the clock ticking on a process that requires the property owner to pull a building permit to repair the problems in the structure, or demolish it. If not, the City of Lawton will take that step itself and either bill the property owner or set the cost of demolition as a lien against the property.
While council members initially started with 50 structure identified as problematic, they quickly waived one (558 NE Carver) before quickly granting continuances to four others (818 NE Carver, 1303 SW 3rd, 1760 SW14th Place and 1921 SW 20th), meaning property owners had convincing arguments that prompted the council to put off a decision until summer. Council members gave those waivers to three other properties later in the meeting: 2317/2319 NW Denver, 911 SW 37th and 2004 McKinley.
The exception to those approving votes came from Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who expressed frustration at delaying the process and consistently voted no for continuances. He said there should be no gray area in the condemnation process, noting the structures should be put on the D&D list to either be fixed or demolished “or we’re going to be right back here again. No middle ground.”
Arguing delaying techniques have been an on-going issue, Warren said if the council continues to give property owners additional time, they will continue to want additional time.
Roughly one-third of the properties addressed Tuesday had owners or owner representatives come to plead their case for more time, with several arguing that personal circumstances were delaying repairs they fully intend to make. Sometimes the council accepted the argument; other times, council members explained the condemnation process merely sets a timeline for the work to be completed. City officials said that owners who upgrade their properties can come back to the council to ask for additional time if they can prove they have been working on the structures.