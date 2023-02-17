A new general business license requirement that outraged many in the business community has been repealed by the City Council.
Council members voted unanimously today to remove the requirement from city code. They took the action in front of an auditorium packed with angry business owners who objected to the new requirement and its provisions calling for a background check on business owners and documentation on floor plans and parking spaces. Council action also specified that anyone who has already paid for the general business license will have their money refunded. The decision went into effect immediately, City Attorney John Ratliff said.
The uproar started this month after the City of Lawton issued a brief statement last week saying it would begin enforcing a general business license requirement that had been put into place July 1, 2022, as part of the process that created the current fiscal year operating budget. But, the city had delayed implementation of the requirement for six months (until Jan. 1) to get business owners used to the new provision.
The requirement applied to those businesses that didn't already have requirements to hold city business licenses, and business owners said there had been no effort to advise them of the new requirement. There also was anger over the background check requirement, with some demanding to know why and what the information would be used for, and many others confused about exactly who the provision would apply to.