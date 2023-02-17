Lawton City Council

Business owners turned out in force on Friday afternoon as the Lawton City Council considered its general business license requirement.

A new general business license requirement that outraged many in the business community has been repealed by the City Council.

Council members voted unanimously today to remove the requirement from city code. They took the action in front of an auditorium packed with angry business owners who objected to the new requirement and its provisions calling for a background check on business owners and documentation on floor plans and parking spaces. Council action also specified that anyone who has already paid for the general business license will have their money refunded. The decision went into effect immediately, City Attorney John Ratliff said.

