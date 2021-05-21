The City Council is reaching agreement on revenue projections from the hotel/motel tax, but exactly how those funds will be distributed is a topic for another day.
Council members indicated support this week for the proposals made in the budget that will guide expenditures and project revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said that document will be submitted to a public hearing for the general public on Tuesday, while council members held their third — and last — budget review earlier this week.
Cleghorn said city staff is projecting $1.45 million to be generated for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, a total he admits is conservative. Those funds will be generated by a 7 percent tax that went into effect May 1, set by city voters who approved several changes in the long-standing tax, to include the 1.5 percent increase.
While projections say the tax will bring in $1.45 million, city leaders have designated $200,000 to the Hilton Garden Inn as part of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District agreement that allows the owners to recover some infrastructure costs. That leaves $1.25 million to be allocated to the entities and categories that the council approves for the tax in a typical year.
City administrators are asking for a change in the distribution from those announced last month. But, Cleghorn said that is just a proposal right now because in recent years the council hasn’t talked about distributing hotel/motel tax revenue until it has approved the overall city budget. That budget includes only the projection of tax revenues; the actual disbursement is made through a funding formula set by the council.
Next year’s allocation has suggested keeping the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s allocation at 60 percent, or $750,000 based on the total projected tax. Other allocations include 7 percent to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority ($87,500), 18 percent to tourism ($225,000), 14.4 percent to the Lawton Economic Development Corporation ($180,000) and 0.6 percent to the city’s economic development fund ($7,500).
Those last two categories are the biggest change. Initially, the economic development fund was to receive 18 percent of the revenues while LEDC wouldn’t receive any hotel-motel tax revenues. Instead, that entity was to be funded solely from the city’s Capital Improvements Program.
While previous estimates of what the tax would bring in had been closer to $1.6 million, Cleghorn said city officials are being cautious as hotels, motels and other rental entities recover their occupancy rates as restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic are eased.
“We are more conservative,” Cleghorn said of the $1.45 million estimate, adding the council can adjust the allocations if occupancy rates (and, consequently, tax revenues) are better than expected.
Surplus revenues from the tax are directed to the city’s economic development fund, under a standing policy.
Mayor Stan Booker had concerns about that city estimate, saying “I do think we are using conservative numbers.” Booker said Chamber Board Chairman Mark Scott, a local banker, ran estimates that set projected revenue at $1.6 million, without calculating in additional revenue that will be generated by taxing entities such as Airbnb (a new category), as well as the expected increase in room reservations expected now that Fort Sill is opening its graduation ceremonies to the public.
“I’m concerned about the numbers,” Booker said, adding he thinks it is difficult to plan ahead when the city’s plans are “too conservative.”
Cleghorn disagrees with Scott’s analysis, saying he believes the city staff’s analysis is accurate.
“I’d rather err on the side of caution and not come up short,” Cleghorn said, about city staff plans to be cautious going into the new fiscal year. “As the numbers come in, we can always do a budget adjustment.”