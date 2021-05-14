A firm creating the City of Lawton’s parks master plan drew the final members of the City Council and Parks and Recreation Commission into the analysis portion of the process Thursday, asking them to highlight what they want in the document.
While project managers with Halff & Associations said 61 percent of Lawton residents live within a 10-minute walk of a city park, many city officials say there are too many parks in the city inventory and getting rid of some of those spaces will free up resources to more efficiently focus on remaining parks.
Those observations are among the details Halff is looking for as the firm creates a master plan intended to prioritize parks projects, allowing the city to target funding — including $20 million contained within the 2019 Capital Improvements Program — to the top needs. Some of those needs were highlighted Thursday during discussions, to include a focus on Elmer Thomas Park (the city’s only regional park, meaning it can draw visitors from outside the city) and a priority given to one project identified in the CIP: an indoor youth sports complex.
The CIP specifies that up to $8 million of the $20 million designated for parks and recreation can be spent on that complex, which supporters say can be a lure to out-of-town visitors while keeping youth and their families in Lawton when they now must go to other communities to engage in sports.
Project manager Nate Clair said the intent of this portion of the parks analysis is finding out what people want. While multiple meetings have been held with community leaders and those they identify as “stakeholders,” the process also has involved the general public.
Clair said 420 residents were targeted via mail with parks surveys, and Halff now has opened a portal (http://halff.shor.tn/LawtonSurvey) to allow other members of the public to complete the questionnaire that lets them highlight how they use existing park and recreation space, and what they want to see. Residents will be able to complete that survey through the end of May, Clair said.
Clair and project manager Kendall Howard said the goal is to complete the parks plan by October. The firm has been analyzing and compiling information from residents for months and is ready to move into the part of the process that will write the plan.
Brian Henry, a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, said that plan will provide a template that future councils and parks commissions can use to tackle park upgrades.
He and Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Ross Hankins agree that one of the priorities must be youth sports, with Hankins saying investing in sports facilities “can bring sports teams back to Lawton.”
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the master plan will allow city leaders to target parks improvements for the best investment of city dollars.
“I want us to pick the projects we can complete,” he said.