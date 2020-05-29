Most City Council members aren’t ready to change the provision in Lawton City Code that sets administrative duties during civil emergencies.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh had proposed that the council appoint a study committee to look at the Civil Defense portion of Chapter 8, Lawton City Code, which specifies how municipal government will operate after the declaration of a civil emergency. Lawton operated under that type of proclamation about two months after Mayor Stan Booker issued a Civil Emergency Proclamation March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proclamation ended May 20, and Lawton now is under the three phase Open Up and Recover Safely Plan issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Fortenbaugh has been critical of the city code provisions that put the mayor in charge of all decisions made during the civil emergency. In early April, the council amended that long-standing provision to specify that the mayor and mayor pro tem, acting in concert, would make decisions during the emergency. Should those two officials not agree on something, that issue is to be taken to the full council for a decision, under the amended code.
Fortenbaugh has argued that more effort should be made to keep the full council in the loop of decision-making, one of the reasons he wanted Chapter 8 provisions reviewed for potential changes.
Tuesday, Fortenbaugh suggested the council appoint three or four of its members to a study committee to look at provisions. He said he and other city officials have said they don’t believe existing emergency proclamation powers were intended for a long-term event such as a pandemic, and he suggested now was the time to review provisions to ensure a smooth transition the next time a long-term event arises and the civil defense provisions need to be put into play. Fortenbaugh also suggested that Lawton look at how other cities handle similar situations.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said his main concern with potential changes was mandating that the full council be involved in all day-to-day decisions during a long-term event such as a pandemic. Warren was appointed to step into the decision-making process should either Booker or Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk not be able to act, a role he never had to fill.
Warren said he didn’t think it would be possible to get a quorum of the council together “on a regular basis, possibly every single day for a long period of time.”
“Is that something the council is willing to do?” he asked, noting Booker and Burk met with an emergency management team on a daily basis for most of Lawton’s civil emergency.
Without a quorum of the council (at least five of its eight members), that body couldn’t make any decisions.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, the only other council member to vote “yes” with Fortenbaugh, said the item was intended to be a review of existing code provisions. She said part of that review could be what was done well and how the city could improve.
Fortenbaugh said his problem remains that he could not answer questions that constituents were asking during the pandemic, and he wants a clear line of communication.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said decisions must be made quickly in emergencies and that’s why one person was assigned to the lead role (a decision the council expanded to two persons).
“I don’t think the mayor and mayor pro tem did a bad job,” Hampton said, adding he’s not certain the full resources of the full council need to be present and that in the military, only one person is in charge. “We were under attack.”
Fortenbaugh said he wasn’t arguing that actions taken were wrong, but he wants to look at the process used to make decisions, explaining there is no mechanism in place in city code to keep the rest of the council informed.
“We don’t have to make all the decisions. I’m not saying the whole council has to meet every day for two hours,” Fortenbaugh said.
Hampton and other council members said Booker and Burk sent out daily briefings emails of what had been done that day. Six of the eight council members ultimately voted against the proposal to appoint a study committee.