City Council members will be entwined in multiple economic development issues today, ranging from an update on retail and defense contractor plans at Central Mall, to plans for a new tenant on industrial land in south Lawton.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
In open session, the council will receive a briefing from Clarence Fortney and other members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, the entity the council created in January to operate Central Mall. City officials purchase the commercial complex so some of its empty store fronts could be converted to use as a FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) by defense contractors. However, city officials also have said they will keep retailers already operating in the mall, and the trust authority has hired a management firm to handle those retailers and common areas.
Conversion of the former Sears and Dillard’s department stores already is being planned, while the retail management firm has begun planning projects calculated to raise Central Mall’s profile and bring in new business. Council members, after voting last month to designate an additional $80,000 for an advertising campaign for that retail work, said they wanted more details on both the retail activities and the FISTA, the topic of today’s meeting.
The FISTA Development Trust Authority is slated to meet in special session at 1:15 p.m. today to grant final approval of the demolition contract for the Sears and Dillard’s space, meeting in the first mall space converted for FISTA use, the former IBC Bank on the mall’s north side. Members will then attend the council meeting.
Council members also will look at economic development in another part of town via a resolution that will create Lawton’s fourth TIF (Tax Increment Financing) District on almost 20 acres of land in the Lawton Airport Industrial Park south of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport runway. Creating the TIF District allows city entities to designate any increases in ad valorem revenue from the property (generated by new industrial use) to the cost of public infrastructure upgrades, the same concept used to aid development along Northwest 2nd Street.
The city’s most recent TIF was created in the west Lawton industrial park, crafted to help Republic Paperboard in its expansion project. The airport park property is one of 12 designated industrial areas that can be designated as a TIF, and today’s request for the Lawton Airport Industrial Park designates 19.01 acres for that purpose. The TIF would become effective today, if the request wins council approval.
The airport property and the FISTA also are mentioned in two executive session items.
In one, council members are being asked to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, and the Open Meetings Act allows discussion in executive session when it pertains to confidentiality of prospective business entities. But, any action stemming from that discussion must be voted on in open session.
According to the agenda commentary, the resolution would be among the City of Lawton, the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, the Lawton Economic Development Authority and “TDG-BG LLC,” a Texas limited liability company. TDB-BG has indicated it wants to acquire eight acres in the Airport Industrial Park from LEDC (which owns the site) and build a 70,000-square-foot build-to-suit warehouse and distribution center, along with associated public improvements.
With designation of a TIF District, the firm could recover a portion of the public infrastructure cost, up to $750,000. That work is identified as extension of Southwest Rex Madeira Road, with related drainage work; addition of a 12-inch waterline along the roadway; and relocation of a 12-inch sewer line. The building is to be leased to a third party, according to the agenda commentary, which also says the operator “of the proposed redevelopment is requiring confidentiality.” The redeveloper “expects to invest not less than $8.5 million in the redevelopment,” including public improvements, the agenda said.
In a second confidential development issue, council members are being asked by the FISTA Development Trust Authority to discuss “an ongoing industrial development proposal that will include information that is considered confidential.” FISTA is being developed as a park for defense contractors that are working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.