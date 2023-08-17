Lawton has a new agreement with the entity that plans to build a cobalt/nickel refinery in southwest Lawton.

The new terms for that amended agreement with Westwin Elements wove their way through three other entities Wednesday before reaching the City Council floor at 2 p.m. for that group’s approval. The terms change the details of an agreement originally entered in February, one that promises a $24 million local incentive package (plus $7 million in infrastructure upgrades) for what is now estimated to be a $732.5 million refinery that will be built south of the west industrial park on West Lee Boulevard.

Recommended for you