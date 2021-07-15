City Council members want a concentrated education campaign before they consider implementing regulations for residential trash collections, including penalties for not following the rules.
The council split on a 4-4 vote Tuesday about implementing those new rules, with Mayor Stan Booker casting the tie-breaking vote to table discussions for six months. Those who voted “no” weren’t looking to implement the new regulations immediately; rather, they supported a proposal from Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren to delay implementation for 90 days rather than six months, said Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman.
Chapman said the key provision behind both proposals is education: while council members support most of the ideas proposed in the amended ordinance, to include penalties, they believe residents deserve the opportunity to be better educated about the rules governing household and yard debris in polycarts for once-a-week pickup and for the new once-a-month curbside collection of bulk debris. City staff has said while regulations set for polycarts already are in city code, those centered on bulk collections are not.
“We very much want people to do the right thing,” Chapman said, adding council members also want residents to know what the right thing is.
And, Chapman said driving around town tells her that while some are not following city code, “I think a lot of people don’t know the code,” even though it was explained to residents in the weeks before the new collection systems began in April.
“I just feel like we need some time to educate the people, in stickers, in water bills, in PSAs, newspapers and any way we can,” she said.
Chapman supports an idea Warren suggested: placing stickers on polycarts — without penalty — to tell residents exactly what they are doing wrong. She said that’s especially important given the fact that Lawton is a transient community, meaning there are many new people coming into the community who may not know the rules.
City staff said their efforts will continue an education campaign that began in early 2021, as the City of Lawton moved closer to its April implementation of once-a-week residential collections and once-a-month curbside bulk pickup. Tiffany Vrska, the city’s community relations director, said her office has worked with the solid waste collection division to create multiple informational sources to relay information on polycarts and bulk collections, to include social media, traditional media and videos.
City administrators also said many of the polycart regulations already are in city code; what is new are the proposed penalties for ignoring rules such as placement of polycarts, placing too much debris inside and closing lids. Bulk debris regulations, explained in literature given to residents in advance of the new system, are not yet in city code.
Vrska said the City of Lawton will be emphasizing key points to residents in coming months:
• Set polycarts against the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your designated collection day, to ensure service. The carts should be placed against the curb, with handles facing the house and the lid opening toward the streets. Debris should be bagged. Yard waste may be included, with limits on the size of woody debris.
• Polycarts must have at least 5 feet of clearance around them, meaning avoid trees, carports, vehicles, mailboxes and ground-level obstructions such as meter and gas boxes. Lids must be closed.
• Polycarts are dumped once a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday, depending on the area of town in which a residence is located. Bulk debris is picked up once a month on Wednesdays, based on an area’s weekly household collection day: first Wednesday for Monday routes, second Wednesday for Tuesday, third Wednesday for Thursday and fourth Wednesday for Friday.
• Bulk debris is limited to 4 cubic yards, equivalent to two refrigerators, three queen sized mattresses or four shopping carts.