The filing period opened Monday for positions on the Lawton City Hall and all three incumbents have filed declarations of candidacy.
The three incumbents who have filed are seeking their second consecutive terms. They are: Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, 817 NW Thornbury Drive; Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, 1402 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow Drive; and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, 6513 NW Columbia.
Ward 6 includes Precincts 1, 9, 42 and 50. It extends from West Lee Boulevard to Rogers Lane, Northwest/Southwest 67th Street west to the city limits, excluding the Eisenhower Village Addition at Southwest 67th Street and West Lee.
Ward 7 includes Precincts 11, 25, 26, 29, 32, 43 and 45. It extends south of West/East Lee Boulevard, from the western city limits to Southeast 45th Street, but also includes an area north of West Lee Boulevard, extending between South 11th Street to Lawrie Tatum Road to Interstate 44.
Ward 8 includes Precincts 2, 7 and 9 and extends from West Lee Boulevard to Rogers Lane, Northwest 52/53rd and Southwest 52nd streets to Northwest/Southwest 67th Street, but also includes Eisenhower Village at Southwest 67th Street and West Lee Boulevard.
Residents have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file their intent to seek the Wards 6, 7 and 8 council seats, by filing declarations with the Comanche County Election Board in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and B. There is no filing fee, but residents must be a registered voter at an address in the ward they seek to represent for at least six months prior to filing. Residents also are reminded they must wear masks/facial coverings while inside the courthouse and must submit to digital temperature checks before being admitted to the building.
Information on filing is available by calling the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880.