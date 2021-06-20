Better hotel/motel occupancy rates than anticipated has allowed the City of Lawton to increase its hotel-motel tax allocation to the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
The City Council, without comment last week, approved an application from the chamber of commerce for an additional $100,042 for current fiscal year (which ends June 30). That takes the chamber’s total annual allocation to $370,042, when it had been $270,000 this fiscal year to reflect the economic downturn that City of Lawton administrators had predicted when compiling the 2020-2021 budget in spring 2020.
Then, the region was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced changes in economic activities, while Fort Sill command also had announced it would no longer allow family and friends to attend graduation ceremonies associated with the post. Those visitors typically are a large component of the customers staying in Lawton hotels and motels. City officials dropped expectations for hotel-motel tax revenue to about $600,000 and cut its funding categories appropriately.
However, the chamber’s agreement with the city for hotel-motel tax funds contained a provision that said the city would consider an amendment to the funding allocation should revenues collections come in greater than the amount budgeted.
That has happened. April’s revenue activity showed the hotel-motel tax already had brought in $818,898, when it had been projected to generate $735,000 for the year. The revenue is generated with what had been a 5.5 percent tax on the rental of hotel and motel rooms in Lawton, but that percentage increased to 7 percent effective May 1 and also now applies to rental of Airbnb and similar rental sites. Chamber officials have said that visitors coming to Lawton for activities helped with hotel and motel occupancy rates. In addition, Fort Sill resumed allowing guests at its graduation ceremonies in late May.
While the increased allocation will bring more revenue to the chamber, it still isn’t as much as the City of Lawton designated in the 2019-2020 year, when the chamber received $527,000 from a funding source that is restricted to activities that focus on tourism and economic development. The agreement with the chamber requires the chamber to allocate its funding toward tourism, convention and related services. The chamber is required to submit reports on its expenditures, and its monies also fall under a specification for the tax revenue that requires all hotel-motel revenues not spent before June 30 to be deposited into the city’s economic development fund.
The amended budget specifies that the new money will be used for additional purchases, advertising and marketing, and a legislative reception. According to the chamber, the allocations include $95,042 to tourism development and $5,000 to military and governmental affairs.
The largest allocation in the tourism category is $67,342 for advertising and marketing, followed by $15,000 for the website and $10,000 for special event funding, which will include the annual legislative reception. Advertising and marketing remains the largest category funded under tourism, accounting for $113,094 of the total $308,481 budget.