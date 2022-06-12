Residents who want to run for seats on the Lawton City Hall can begin filing their declarations of candidacy Monday.
Residents in City Council Wards 3, 4 and 5 will be able to file their declarations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th Street and Southwest C Avenue.
Eligible candidates must be registered voters at an address within the ward they are seeking to represent for at least six months prior to registering for office. In addition, those who have been convicted or pleaded guilty or nolo contendere for a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or for any felony are ineligible to run for a period of 15 years following completion of their sentence. There is no filing fee.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton have said they will seek re-election. Both are completing their first term in office.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk will leave office in January because of term limits.
Ward boundaries and their precincts are:
• Ward 3: Cache Road to West Lee Boulevard, Southwest 52nd/Northwest 53rd Street to North Sheridan Road (excluding an area from Southwest 38th Street to South Sheridan Road, south of Southwest F Avenue). Precincts are 8 and 17.
• Ward 4: An area stretching between Rogers Lane on the north and Bishop Road on the south, east of Northeast 15th Street to the eastern city limits. Precincts include 31, 33, 34 and 43.
• Ward 5: Northwest Ferris Avenue to West Lee Boulevard, Railroad Street to South Sheridan Road. It also includes a segment from Southwest 38th Street to South Sheridan Road, Southwest F Avenue to West Lee Boulevard. Precincts are 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28.
Maps of City Council wards are available on the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov/departments/city-council/ward-maps.
The municipal primary election is Aug. 23, and a candidate must receive a simple majority (50 percent plus 1) to avoid a runoff. That runoff election, if needed, will be held during this year’s General Election on Nov. 8. Winners will be sworn into office on the second Monday in January.