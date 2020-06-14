The filing period will open Monday for Lawton residents who want to serve as the City Council representative for Wards 6, 7 and 8.
Candidates may file their declarations of candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. Entrance is via the building’s west doors, and residents are reminded they must wear masks or facial coverings inside the courthouse and must submit to digital temperature scans before being admitted to the building.
To qualify as a candidate, a resident must be a registered voter at an address within the ward they seek to represent for at least six months prior to filing for office. The races are non-partisan and there is no filing fee. Lawton council members serve three-year terms.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren have confirmed they will seek re-election.
Ward 6 includes Precincts 1, 9, 42 and 50. It extends from West Lee Boulevard to Rogers Lane, Northwest/Southwest 67th Street west to the city limits, excluding the Eisenhower Village Addition at Southwest 67th Street and West Lee.
Ward 7 includes Precincts 11, 25, 26, 29, 32, 43 and 45. It extends south of West/East Lee Boulevard, from the western city limits to Southeast 45th Street, but also includes an area north of West Lee Boulevard, extending between South 11th Street to Lawrie Tatum Road to Interstate 44.
Ward 8 includes Precincts 2, 7 and 9 and extends from West Lee Boulevard to Rogers Lane, Northwest 52/53rd and Southwest 52nd streets to Northwest/Southwest 67th Street, but also includes Eisenhower Village at Southwest 67th Street and West Lee Boulevard.
Election board officials said Precinct 9 Bible Baptist Church is split between Wards 6 and 8.
Information on filing is available by calling the Comanche County Election Board at 353-1880.
Lawton’s primary election will be Aug. 25, with a general election (if necessary) set for Nov. 3. Winning candidates will be sworn into office Jan. 12, 2021.