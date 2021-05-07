City Council members listened to staff discussions about the need for an efficiency expert and for increasing the city’s rolling stock fee by 50 cents a month, during a second meeting crafted around next year’s budget.
City administrators are explaining the highlights of the document that will guide expenditures and project revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1, under a procedure that allows the council to review the preliminary budget after city administrators spent months putting it together. Council members indicated Thursday they will hold another budget workshop, but didn’t set that date.
Thursday’s discussions centered on questions that council members posed at last week’s meeting: personnel additions, including an efficiency expert for city operations; and additional funds to address a backlog of vehicle replacements.
The largest part of the personnel discussion centered on a suggestion from Mayor Stan Booker to add an efficiency expert to city staff. Booker and others tied the post to an efficiency report on city operations that sets recommendations to increase overall efficiency in all city departments. Booker said greater efficiency will lower operational costs, and some of those savings could be applied to higher salaries to attract candidates to city jobs.
“I personally want it to be a priority,” he said.
Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said that efficiency expert could have multiple uses, noting, for example, the recent retirement of a long-time employee who provides the cost analysis information needed for annual contract negotiations. Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said while he likes the idea of a dedicated person, he asked whether the new software being installed for the citywide IT system upgrade doesn’t have dedicated costing.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said while some software can perform that function, the city still needs someone to manage those costing programs.
City administrators said the efficiency expert’s job could be expanded to perform multiple tasks, fitting into the finance, IT or human resources departments. Cleghorn said city administrators need to “flesh out” the job description for an efficiency/costing expert, bringing that back to the council.
Hadley also outlined a plan administrators are discussing with city police, calculated to put more officers on the street and into the detective division. He said while next year’s budget adds two officers, detectives and others still are coping with a heavy caseload and need help immediately.
Proposals to overcome that issue include a hiring bonus to lure CLEET-certified officers from other departments to Lawton; discussions in ongoing contract talks to increase the salaries of existing officers; and bringing back retired officers in part-time positions.
Hadley said administrators are discussing replacing officers who are filling “non-traditional work posts” (he cited the security needed for Lawton City Hall) with retired officers, meaning active duty officers could return to traditional duties. While such non-traditional positions still are under review, he said there may be as many as four, and city staff has estimated a $210,000 annual cost to hire four retired Lawton police officers to work 25 hours a week, versus hiring two full-time officers for the same cost.
It’s not a new idea: Lawton Police Department already uses retired officers in part-time positions.
“We proposed this to add to the budget,” Hadley said, adding another potential idea is hiring a mechanic who reports directly to police command to oversee the police motor pool, replacing the LPD sergeant now assigned that task.
Council members also indicated support for a plan to increase the city’s rolling stock fee on monthly utility bills, taking it to $7 in the new fiscal year.
The existing $6.50 fee was set in 2009, with funds restricted to purchasing replacement vehicles working from a priority list set by a city board that evaluates equipment and vehicles based on criteria ranging from age and usage to maintenance costs. The problem: needs outpace priorities.
“We put them in priority order and fund as many as we can,” said Public Works Director Larry Wolcott, adding priority replacements that don’t make the cut go to the top of the list in the next year, along with other priority replacements found that year. “The shortfall has grown and grown and grown.”
This year, priorities are outpacing the $2.5 million available from the rolling stock fee by $1.1 million. In the next five years, priorities are projected to outpace that $2.5 million in amounts ranging from $1.1 million to $1.8 million. City officials said the 50 cent increase will generate $168,000 annually, something they and council acknowledge isn’t enough to address the need.
“Fifty cents is not going to get us to a place we need to be, but we need to start somewhere,” Cleghorn said, adding that a council proposal to add an automatic annual increase to the fee could be tied to the Consumer Price Index.