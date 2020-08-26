City Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to create a new trust authority that will have control over the technology accelerator community leaders want to create to house military defense contractors.
The action set a resolution that approves creation of the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority, to include the authority’s duties and the nine community members who will be the trustees. Council members approved the action with minimal discussion.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who will be the council’s representative on the authority, said the trust authority will handle day-to-day activities, to include contracts and employees. That would remove those duties from the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDC), which had been working to secure the former Fairmont Creamery to house the FISTA before voting Friday to terminate that sales contract.
Burk said the FISTA trust authority will be similar to other City of Lawton authorities, to include the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority (the governing board for Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport) and the Lawton Economic Development Authority (which handles economic development projects, such as the Second Street retail development project).
Burk said there is interest in the accelerator and various officials, to include federal legislators, have told Lawton leaders they need “to get rolling.” The FISTA trust authority will let Lawton leaders do just that, Burk said after Tuesday’s meeting, adding trustees intend to hold their first meeting by early next week.
Mayor Stan Booker launched the official start of the trust authority through a “ceremonial $10,” which he handed to Acting City Attorney Tim Wilson after joking it wasn’t really ceremonial because he wasn’t getting his money back. Under the articles of incorporation, the trust authority became effective Tuesday when Booker (designated the trustor of the trust) paid the $10.
After the meeting, Burk said the trust authority gives the city an entity dedicated specifically to the FISTA and its tenants, rather than keeping that authority under another entity (the LEDC) which is responsible for multiple economic development projects. Burk said LEDC has other projects it needs to focus on, and the trust authority will assume duties associated with creating the FISTA, to include finding a new location for an accelerator that has drawn interest from at least two defense contractors who have signed letters of interest.
Burk said the authority’s advantage is that it can assemble quickly for meetings, to better handle the changing nature of what community leaders consider a vital economic investment that will sustain two of the U.S. Army’s top priorities housed at Fort Sill: long range precision fire, and integrated air and missile defense. Burk said other entities are trying to convince the U.S. Army to shift those two priorities away from Lawton-Fort Sill.
LEDC board members are among those who will serve as trustees, to include Clarence Fortney, the Great Plains Technology Center superintendent who also headed LEDC’s FISTA study committee. In addition to Burk, other board members are Albert Johnson Jr., Ron Nance, David Madigan, Barry Ezerski, Phil Kennedy, Mark Brace and Bridget Randle. Fortney, Kennedy, Ezerski and Nance all are members of LEDC (Nance is the chairman), while all members are business leaders or involved in economic development. The trust indenture specifies specific entities must be represented, to include Cameron University, Great Plains Technology, the LEDC and LEDA, and the council.
The trust indenture specifies the FISTA Development Trust Authority’s duties, which will include: administering, managing, investing and expending funds (to include entering into contracts for the sale of bonds and notes); entering into contracts with the U.S. or state government and receiving grants or loans from those entities; entering into contracts related to the FISTA operation; renting and leasing buildings and acquiring properties; and providing funds for financing, acquiring, constructing, leasing, equipping, repairing, improving and administering properties.
Trustees also may employ a director to manage its facilities and conduct business, “who may not be one of the trustees,” and retain a financial adviser. In the event of issuing bonds, notes and other indebtedness, those debts shall not be the debt of the beneficiary (which the trust indenture specifies is the City of Lawton).
LEDC officials said last week after canceling their sale contract for the Fairmont Creamery that they would be proceeding to “Plan B,” but did not say what that was. Burk said securing a new site for the FISTA will be one of the trust authority’s first priorities.