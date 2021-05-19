City Council members held what City Manager Michael Cleghorn described Tuesday as their last workshop for the 2021-2022 budget, agreeing with a recommendation for at least one increase to the city utility bill.
Council members tacked the hour-long budget session — their third — onto the end of a 2.5-hour special meeting initially scheduled to tackle a list of 50 deteriorating properties considered for condemnation.
The budget sessions are allowing the council to analyze decisions city administrators made for the $98.350 million budget that will go into effect July 1. Traditionally, city department heads begin meeting in January to craft the document that will set expenditures and project revenues for the fiscal year, bringing the preliminary budget to the council for view by April or May. This year’s budget is 3.20 percent less than the $101.6 million budget put into place last spring for the current fiscal year, but most of that drop is tied to less funding in capital outlay expenditures because one-time funding found for this year’s budget won’t be available next year.
Most of Tuesday’s budget discussion centered on questions council members and Mayor Stan Booker had about vehicular upgrades funded with an increase in the rolling stock charge on monthly utility bills, and personnel changes that add more than 20 positions and reclassify 70 positions to higher salaries.
Council members indicated support for the city staff proposal to increase the existing $6.50 rolling stock fee to $7 with the start of the new fiscal year, an increase that will generate $168,000 more for replacement of “wheeled” equipment and vehicles. Council members also indicated they would consider another 50-cent increase in that fee during next year’s budget discussions.
The decisions come as city staff and council members search for a way to address what they say is an increasing backlog of vehicles past their useful life. The existing fee brings in about $2.5 million a year, which this year will be $1.1 million short of what is needed for vehicles that have been identified as priority replacements.
Cleghorn outlined five proposals that city staff had developed to address the shortfall, after council members agreed $168,000 won’t go far in addressing the backlog. The proposals centered on a combination of 50-cent increases and a 4-percent inflation fee (equal to what city administrators say is the average annual increase in equipment costs). All but two proposals leave the city short of what it needs to address the backlog; one proposal that doesn’t outlines a process that increases the rolling stock fee by 50 cents and 4 percent every year for the next 15 years.
“The longer you keep the equipment, the more costs are incurred,” Cleghorn said, of costs that also can include maintenance and overtime.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott estimated a city-wide impact of $870,000 to $1.7 million, depending on equipment. Booker said the city should look at the savings the city could realize by replacing deteriorating equipment and vehicles with new, and put those savings toward new vehicles. Booker, noting the 50-cent increase “is not near enough, but is something,” said his recommendation is that the council accept the 50-cent increase for the coming fiscal year and look at another 50-cent increase for the 2022-2023 fiscal year next spring.
Council members also indicated they wanted to create a reserve fund for such funding when revenues finally outpace expenditures, while getting the City of Lawton to the point it could sell its aging equipment for a profit before it becomes too old and worn. Cleghorn said analysis shows the quicker vehicles can be “turned over” (estimates are five to six years), the greater profit can be realized by selling such commercial grade items to smaller towns.
“We have to have a plan,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, for dedicating funding for such purposes.
Council members also looked at personnel proposals in next year’s budget, including those that would add more than 20 new positions while continuing efforts to reinstate 45 positions left vacent in this year’s budget as administrators coped with budget cuts prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some include personnel added to the Public Works and Public Utilities divisions, as well as a plan to expand Lawton Police Department’s part-time police officer staff to eight, then designating those part-time personnel (who are retired LPD officers) for non-traditional jobs such as security for Lawton City Hall. Officials said that expansion, coupled with two new officers, would put more officers on the street.
Overall, personnel additions will add $1.211 million to next year’s personnel budget, Cleghorn said.
City administrators also have reclassified 70 existing positions, better reflecting the jobs and, potentially, making it easier to recruit employees. Those reclassifications, which will add $165,914 to the city budget, range from sanitation workers and water meter technicians, to telecommunications and code enforcement officials. Only one is a department-level supervisor, the addition of a deputy human resources director.