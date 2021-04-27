In other business, the City Council will consider:
• Meeting in executive session on three items, including a lawsuit filed in Comanche County District Court against the City of Lawton and Jay Burk in his official capacity. The suit, by Hilliary Media Group dba Southwest Ledger, seeks access to Burk’s cell phone records as they pertain to city business. Council members also will receive an update on contract negotiations with city police and conduct Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson’s annual review.
• As the City Transit Trust, approving a public shuttle service by LATS for the Freedom Festival on June 26 and the International Festival Sept. 24-26. The agreement will provide shuttle service at the Elmer Thomas Park sites: free for children under age 10 and Lawton Public Schools students with ID, and 25 cents for everyone else.
• Setting a resolution that allocates the responsibilities of the Lawton Economic Development Authority and the City of Lawton as they pertain to the Skills Training, Education, Development and Investment (STEDI) Project Plan for the Tax Increment Financing District. The STEDI allows financial support for approved public and private expenditures in connection with industrial development on qualified property.
• Approving the installation of security access card readers and cameras in Lawton City Hall, the City Hall Annex, and the E-911 Dispatch Center. The $270,659.59 proposal is the second phase of a project that will allow IT to upgrade security measures and allow the City of Lawton to pass an upcoming Federal Information Security Management Act audit. Phase 1 was completing security and access control cards for city employees. Other city facilities will be analyzed in Phase 3 and Phase 4.