City Council members approved an economic development assistance agreement Tuesday that could allow construction to begin on a $16 million retail project in a long-vacant tract on Cache Road.
The agreement with Cache Road Properties is different in only one respect from details discussed in July when the council directed city attorneys to negotiate the document. Specifically, there is more leniency in the home furnishings stores that may be part of what developers identify as the first phase of construction.
The agreement is necessary because it will allow developers to recover $750,000 worth of costs associated with installation of three public infrastructure projects: a traffic signal light at Cache Road and Northwest 50th Street, a 12-inch waterline and extension of an 8-inch sewer line. Developers have estimated the cost of that infrastructure work at $780,350, but the agreement limits recovery to $750,000 via sales tax revenue that will be generated from sales when the retail stores open, and from materials purchased for construction of the 76,000-square-foot complex.
Assistant City Attorney Tim Wilson, referring to the directive the council issued at its July 27 meeting to set the terms of the agreement, said developers came to city attorneys with more information and with a request: they wanted more flexibility, “not limiting the stores to those three mentioned.”
Previously, developers of the Mathis Center had cited a Mathis Sleep Center, Mathis Furniture and Ashely HomeStore as the tenants of Phase I construction. The agreement now specifies Phase I stores as retail stores branded under the Mathis Brothers family of retail stores or another nationally recognized home furnishings retail brand operated and managed by Mathis Brothers. Those national brands could include Ashley HomeStore and La-Z-Boy Furniture Store.
“The anchor tenant is still operated by Mathis Brothers,” Wilson said of plans for the retail complex, adding tenants may not be the three previously mentioned retail stores — or even three tenants.
The terms remain the same: recovery of $750,000 from sales tax is limited to Phase I tenants, whoever they may be. The developer will be permitted to claim half of the 2 percent of local sales tax that is allocated to the city’s General Fund from sales generated by Mathis Center tenants.
Terms included in that agreement allow developers up to two years for the construction phase, then up to seven years from sales tax revenue starting when the stores open for business. If the total allocation is collected before that time has elapsed, the agreement ends.
Max Sasseen, speaking for developers at the council’s July meeting, said design plans have been completed for the traffic signal light and the waterline and sewer line project. He said work is ready to begin on the traffic signal light, which city officials said would control traffic on Cache Road while also helping traffic enter and exit the Mathis Center complex in the 4800 block of Cache Road. Design plans show that new light system will be installed on Cache Road where it splits into Quanah Parker Trailway, with the light aligned with the main entrance to the complex on the south and Northwest 50th Street on the north side of Cache Road.
Sasseen said the waterline extension will address low water pressure problems for others in that area of Cache Road, explaining water is available via a nearby 36-inch main, but insufficient lines aren’t permitting access to it.
Developers said in July they expect construction on the retail complex to begin in early 2022. Future plans could include additional retailers and restaurants added to the complex, along with a grocery store and multi-story hotel.
Annual sales are projected at $11 million, according to the retail economic assistance application Cache Properties LLC filed earlier this year, or $2.28 million in sales tax based on the 2 percent tax for the General Fund. Ashley HomeStore and Mathis Outlet are projected as being “100 percent” new to the local economy.