The City Council set next year’s budget into place Tuesday, about a month before its deadline.
The action on the almost $100 operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 came after a public hearing where no one spoke. Traditionally, the council gives residents a chance to comment on the revenues and expenditures in the preliminary budget in May, then has the option to continue special meetings to discuss issues or vote to set the document in place.
That’s the path council members took Tuesday, after listening to City Manager Michael Cleghorn hit the highlights of a budget that illustrates the City of Lawton is in a much better place than it was in May 2020 when COVID-19 was in full swing and affecting the economy.
After preparing the current fiscal year’s budget based on what was expected to be significant downturns in revenue, next year’s budget is able to reflect the economic health already evident in the current year.
Cleghorn said the city’s two primary revenue sources are up beyond projections. Sales and use tax are up 5 percent for the year-to-date, compared to the same time last year, while utility revenues are up 5.5 percent for the same period. Coupled with federal funding intended to help the city recover costs related to COVID-19 and the economic downturn, the situation has allowed the city to begin restoring some of the 45 positions cut from the budget as cost-saving measures.
Next year’s budget also will add more than 20 new positions – worth about $1.2 million — reflecting administrative needs to increase service to residents, Cleghorn said.
The $98.35 million budget (3.2 percent less than this year) doesn’t include cost of living raises for employees, but it does restore step (merit) increases given to qualified employees based on service. The budget also reclassifies 70 positions to better reflect the jobs and to help make recruitment easier, a cost of $218,953.
Cleghorn said the budget now includes a $2.02 million carryover, or the funding projected to remain at year’s end to begin the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022. That’s about $417,365 less than what city administrators projected at the beginning of the preliminary budget review process, reflecting additions made during three council review sessions. Among those expenses was a plan to add eight new part-time police officers to the two officers already budgeted, a $185,848 expenditure that Cleghorn said will allow the police department to put more officers on the street.
In terms of revenues, city utility customers will be paying 1.5 percent more for water, sewer and refuse, an increase that reflects the annual change in the Consumer Price Index. The city also is adding 50 cents to the existing $6.50 “rolling stock” charge that funds vehicles and other “wheeled” equipment. The increase will allow city staff to begin addressing a backlog of vehicles that need replacement.
Cleghorn said a second 50-cent increase, which was to be added to monthly sewer charges, won’t be implemented “because of how the (city’s $49 million) loan is structured.” Lawton was approved for a loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s revolving loan fund, to help fund crucial improvements to the city’s wastewater plant.
Cleghorn said city staff will readdress that 50-cent sewer fee next spring during budget reviews for the 2022-2023 budget. Council members indicated they would look at additional increases to the rolling stock fund.