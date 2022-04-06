City of Lawton officials said Tuesday that only two utility billing cycles still need to be processed for billing, as the utility services division continues its work to to catch up on delayed billing.
The delay stems from the software update that the division began implementing in mid-March. The two cycles remaining are:
• Cycle 18: Between Northwest Ferris and Kingsbury Avenue, North Sheridan Road to Fort Sill Boulevard.
• Cycle 19: Between East Lee Boulevard and Woodlawn Road, South 11th Street to Tower Road.
Billing cycles that have been sent out to utility customers were mailed between April 1 and April 4, and it is possible these billing cycles may receive overlapping bills due to the software conversion. For those who receive overlapping bills, residents still will be given the standard time of 20 days for payment. Cycles 18 and 19 will be mailed to customers later this week and will be due in late April, and the overlapping bill which will arrive later in April will be due in early May, utility service officials said.
City officials continue to urge utility customers to sign up for the customer service/payment portals. Residents should note that if they sign up for auto bank draft, payment processing will take effect with the next billing cycle. Currently 1,960 customers have signed up for auto draft services, or about 39 percent of the people who were formally enrolled in previous auto draft services system.
If citizens have an unpaid balance, they should make their payment before the due date.
Questions about utility bills may be sent to the city’s utility services division, 581-3308.